Musk Says New Tesla Roadster Would Get 10 SpaceX Rockets

Every time Elon Musk says something, no matter how insane it might sound, we're expecting to see that something come true. 15 photos



Last week, during Tesla's annual shareholder meeting, Musk made a remark about a possible SpaceX package to be sold together with the Roadster model. On Saturday, the first details about the package were announced by the billionaire on Twitter. Sort of.



According to Musk, the new Tesla Roadster “will exceed all gas sports cars in every way,“ partly because it will be fitted with rockets. Ten of them, all SpaceX-sourced, probably a tribute to the space-faring Roadster.



“SpaceX option package for new Tesla Roadster will include ~10 small rocket thrusters arranged seamlessly around car. These rocket engines dramatically improve acceleration, top speed, braking & cornering. Maybe they will even allow a Tesla to fly … “ his tweet reads.



No matter how many of his prophecies came true, we seriously doubt thrusters would be fitted on the car. There are a lot of issues with having such things on a vehicle, starting with refueling problems and ending with maneuverability hick-ups. We'd love to be proven wrong, though.



What we can be sure of is the fact that the



Musk also announced on Saturday the first 1,000 Boring Company flamethrowers have been picked up. For now, there are no plans to include them in a Tesla package, but we're pretty sure that idea might pop up into his seen sooner or later.