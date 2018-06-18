autoevolution
 

Tesla Roadster SpaceX Rocket Package Rendered

18 Jun 2018
by
It was not long ago that Elon Musk made jaws drop when announcing the Tesla Roadster would get a SpaceX package. And not just a visual one, reminiscent of this or that Falcon, but a fully functional one based on rocket power.
A week or so ago, Musk tweeted that the “SpaceX option package for new Tesla Roadster will include ~10 small rocket thrusters arranged seamlessly around car.

“These rocket engines dramatically improve acceleration, top speed, braking & cornering. Maybe they will even allow a Tesla to fly …”

Part of that quote is, of course, a Muskism, as even if on the odd chance the rockets would allow a Tesla to fly, authorities would not. Which leaves us with the ten rocket thrusters arranged seamlessly around the car.

T Sportline, a group that calls itself the world’s first Tesla tuner, decided to take a shot at it and render a Roadster with a SpaceX package. What came out at the other end of their effort can be seen in the photo above.

As you can see, the rockets are not around the car, but propped at the rear end, as a rocket should. There’s about five of them in the rendering, so it’s up to you to imagine where the rest would go.

Having gotten used to what Musk says usually coming true, we do expect to see some rocket thrusters adorning the sides of future Roadsters. What is highly unlikely is that they would be functional as in a normal rocket.

Perhaps Musk would go for an iteration of Boring Company’s flamethrower, adding some similar tech to the body of the cars. Or maybe not.

Since posting these details on June 10, Musk has been tight lipped about the SpaceX package and busy ranting about the media, the UAW and the Semi-erotics of Evil.
