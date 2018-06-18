Tesla Roadster SpaceX Rocket Package Rendered

It was not long ago that Elon Musk made jaws drop when announcing the Tesla Roadster would get a SpaceX package. And not just a visual one, reminiscent of this or that Falcon, but a fully functional one based on rocket power.

“These rocket engines dramatically improve acceleration, top speed, braking & cornering. Maybe they will even allow a Tesla to fly …”



Part of that quote is, of course, a Muskism, as even if on the odd chance the rockets would allow a Tesla to fly, authorities would not. Which leaves us with the ten rocket thrusters arranged seamlessly around the car.







As you can see, the rockets are not around the car, but propped at the rear end, as a rocket should. There’s about five of them in the rendering, so it’s up to you to imagine where the rest would go.



Having gotten used to what Musk says usually coming true, we do expect to see some rocket thrusters adorning the sides of future Roadsters. What is highly unlikely is that they would be functional as in a normal rocket.



Perhaps Musk would go for an iteration of Boring Company’s



Since posting these details on June 10, Musk has been tight lipped about the SpaceX package and busy ranting about the media, the UAW and the Semi-erotics of Evil.

