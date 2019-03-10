Corvette Z06 Drag Races Dodge Viper, The Gap Is Massive

The C6-generation Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and the Gen V Viper are very different animals. However, when these two slices of America get together for a drag race, the spectacle is guaranteed. And this is precisely what brought us here.

4 photos



As such, the gear heads could keep things on the safe side while making use of the prepped surface of the track. Note that the supercars got together at the Mission Raceway Park over in Canada.



Fortunately, both the car lover behind the wheel of the snake and the aficionado wielding the snake delivered respectable reaction times. As such, we're inviting you to pay attention to the initial phase of the race.



Now, since we don't want to ruin the fun delivered by the piece of footage below, which documents the battle, we won't go into further details here - the clip also showcases the 1,320 feet numbers delivered by the supercars, so you'll get a clear take on the matter.What do the numbers tell us?

Well, if we take a look at the best quarter-mile numbers delivered by the previous generation of the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and the final



The Corvette, which is animated by a naturally aspirated 7.0-liter V8 with 512 PS, can complete the quarter-mile in 11 seconds flat. The same kind of performance can be delivered by the Viper, which is animated by an also-atmospheric 8.4-liter V10 with 649 PS on tap.



Now, we have to keep in mind that the average real-world performance of the two can get quite far from the ET (Elapsed Time) mentioned above.



You see, a Gen V Viper and an ex-generation Z06 recently got together for a sprinting adventure. Fortunately, the aficionados behind the wheel decided to do things by the book and thus took to the drag strip.As such, the gear heads could keep things on the safe side while making use of the prepped surface of the track. Note that the supercars got together at the Mission Raceway Park over in Canada.Fortunately, both the car lover behind the wheel of the snake and the aficionado wielding the snake delivered respectable reaction times. As such, we're inviting you to pay attention to the initial phase of the race.Now, since we don't want to ruin the fun delivered by the piece of footage below, which documents the battle, we won't go into further details here - the clip also showcases the 1,320 feet numbers delivered by the supercars, so you'll get a clear take on the matter.Well, if we take a look at the best quarter-mile numbers delivered by the previous generation of the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and the final Dodge Viper , we'll notice the battle between the two can get extremely tight.The Corvette, which is animated by a naturally aspirated 7.0-liter V8 with 512 PS, can complete the quarter-mile in 11 seconds flat. The same kind of performance can be delivered by the Viper, which is animated by an also-atmospheric 8.4-liter V10 with 649 PS on tap.Now, we have to keep in mind that the average real-world performance of the two can get quite far from the ET (Elapsed Time) mentioned above.