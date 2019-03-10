autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Corvette Z06 Drag Races Dodge Viper, The Gap Is Massive

10 Mar 2019, 9:50 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
The C6-generation Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and the Gen V Viper are very different animals. However, when these two slices of America get together for a drag race, the spectacle is guaranteed. And this is precisely what brought us here.
4 photos
Z06 drag races ViperZ06 drag races ViperZ06 drag races Viper
You see, a Gen V Viper and an ex-generation Z06 recently got together for a sprinting adventure. Fortunately, the aficionados behind the wheel decided to do things by the book and thus took to the drag strip.

As such, the gear heads could keep things on the safe side while making use of the prepped surface of the track. Note that the supercars got together at the Mission Raceway Park over in Canada.

Fortunately, both the car lover behind the wheel of the snake and the aficionado wielding the snake delivered respectable reaction times. As such, we're inviting you to pay attention to the initial phase of the race.

Now, since we don't want to ruin the fun delivered by the piece of footage below, which documents the battle, we won't go into further details here - the clip also showcases the 1,320 feet numbers delivered by the supercars, so you'll get a clear take on the matter.What do the numbers tell us?
Well, if we take a look at the best quarter-mile numbers delivered by the previous generation of the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and the final Dodge Viper, we'll notice the battle between the two can get extremely tight.

The Corvette, which is animated by a naturally aspirated 7.0-liter V8 with 512 PS, can complete the quarter-mile in 11 seconds flat. The same kind of performance can be delivered by the Viper, which is animated by an also-atmospheric 8.4-liter V10 with 649 PS on tap.

Now, we have to keep in mind that the average real-world performance of the two can get quite far from the ET (Elapsed Time) mentioned above.

corvette z06 Dodge Viper drag racing
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Latest car models:
TATA MOTORS NexonTATA MOTORS Nexon Medium SUVTATA MOTORS HarrierTATA MOTORS Harrier Medium SUVTATA MOTORS AltrozTATA MOTORS Altroz CompactFORD TaurusFORD Taurus CompactBUGATTI La Voiture NoireBUGATTI La Voiture Noire ExoticAll car models  
 
 