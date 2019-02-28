2020 BMW X5 M Chases BMW M8 Convertible On Highway, Prototypes Get Spied

This year is a spicy one for BMW's Motorsport division, with multiple debuts sets to keep fans on their toes. And two of the most important M cars that should show up soon have recently been spotted doing their testing thing in Sweden. We're referring to the 2020 BMW X5 M and the BMW M8 Convertible.

The super-SAV (that's Bimmer talk for, remember?) and the open-top Grand Tourer were caught while testing on the highway. The aficionado behind the camera could take a decent look at both, with the driver of the X5 M even trying to prevent this by putting the twin-turbo V8 of the high-rider to work.In fact, both machines will be animated by the company's well-known 4.4-liter unit. And now that the X3 M and X4 M have proven that the company's performance arm is placing the competition badge on crossovers, we can expect the X5 M to deliver 600 horsepower for the standard model and even more in the said C trim. Of course, the same is true for the M8 Convertible.Alas, while the new generation of the X5, which landed last year, has received plenty of praise, the reviews from the 8er revival are a mix of emotions. For instance, one of the least impressive aspects of the two-door is the limited rear passenger room. For instance, the Mercedes S-Class Coupe does much better as far as rear passenger accommodation is concerned.Fortunately, though, the new 8 Series family is also set to receive a four-door model, namely the Gran Coupe. And with the Bavarian automotive producer having already brought us the M8 GC concept , it's no secret that those wishing to haul their entire family across the continent will be able to turn to this derivative.The current 8 Series range-topper, namely the M850i xDrive, could also offer more engaging handling and we're expecting the proper M models to take care of this.Returning to the crossover arena, we'll remind you that the X5 M will once again be joined by an X6 M , with both probably set to be launched around the same time.