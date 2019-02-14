autoevolution

BMW X3 M and X4 M Join Production Queue in Spartanburg, South Carolina

14 Feb 2019, 13:53 UTC ·
Fresh out of the box as the newest additions to lineup of BMW M models, the X3 M and X4 M have already joined the list of cars being manufactured at the carmaker’s facility in the U.S. With their addition, the location in Spartanburg, South Carolina, increases the number of X models it assembles to nine.
And it’s no surprise that is so, considering the fact that the Xs in the lineup, meaning BMW’s SUVs, accounted for more than half of the company's sales in the country last year. At the same time, with a production capacity of 450,000 vehicles per year, the Spartanburg facility is BMW’s largest in the world and the perfect point of origin for the two cars.

“The addition of these two all-new models plus the first-ever BMW X7, which began production last December, is a testament to the performance, passion and pride of the more than 11,000 people working at Plant Spartanburg and serves to further underscore BMW’s commitment in the U.S.,” said in a statement Knudt Flor, MW Manufacturing CEO.

“Since the BMW X5 was first introduced, creating the premium SAV segment in 1999, Plant Spartanburg has been BMW’s global center of competence for X models and continues to be so today.”

Both the models to be put together in Spartanburg use the same engine, a 3.0-liter that develops 480 horsepower and 600 Nm (442 lb-ft) of torque. Those figures make it the most powerful six-cylinder inline engine ever used in a car by M.

There will be two variants for each of the two Ms, the regular one, if it can be called that, and the Competition. The main difference between them is the fact that the engine on the Competition variants will develop 510 hp and will have a slightly quicker acceleration time. Both cars will enter production this April.
