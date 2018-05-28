BMW M8 Gran Coupe Concept Makes Villa d'Este Debut

We love looking at concept cars at summer outdoor events, such as Pebble Beach or Goodwood. Natural sunlight paint paints a more vivid picture, which is especially important when a production version is planned.

3 photos



Everybody who's interested in this high-end segment probably already read the AWD and adaptive anti-roll bars.



Concepts are also supposed to be about triggering strong emotions, and the M8 GC does that. It's like a combination between a hot wheels car with green paint and black windows and a German-made shark car.



The front is about 80% open, with two oversized kidney grilles, one central intake and two more on the sides. Meanwhile, the back features vents that drag away from the hot brakes, so it's a lot like a supercar. Narrow, black taillights are almost hidden under a deep ducktail trunk.



Despite having massive exhaust pipes, the M8 Gran Coupe rolls around silently, which is a shame. We remember enjoying similar pre-production concepts from Aston a lot more over the years.



The M8 Gran Coupe is a replacement for the M6 4-door version. Since the regular 2-door M8 will debut next year, the more practical version should arrive a little later. It should be quite a successful vehicle, especially as it's likely to be one of the fastest production BMWs ever made, due to that AWD system we mentioned.



That's the case with the M8 Gran Coupe, a concept that came out so quick that that people didn't even have time to wonder if it would happen. While the 8 Series Concept that came out last year was inspired by the regular model, this previews a high-performance version which could have as much as 650 horsepower.Everybody who's interested in this high-end segment probably already read the M850i reviews and has a pretty good idea what kind of tech BMW plans to use. For example, the car should have active rear wheel steering, as well asand adaptive anti-roll bars.Concepts are also supposed to be about triggering strong emotions, and the M8 GC does that. It's like a combination between a hot wheels car with green paint and black windows and a German-made shark car.The front is about 80% open, with two oversized kidney grilles, one central intake and two more on the sides. Meanwhile, the back features vents that drag away from the hot brakes, so it's a lot like a supercar. Narrow, black taillights are almost hidden under a deep ducktail trunk.Despite having massive exhaust pipes, the M8 Gran Coupe rolls around silently, which is a shame. We remember enjoying similar pre-production concepts from Aston a lot more over the years.The M8 Gran Coupe is a replacement for the M6 4-door version. Since the regular 2-door M8 will debut next year, the more practical version should arrive a little later. It should be quite a successful vehicle, especially as it's likely to be one of the fastest production BMWs ever made, due to that AWD system we mentioned.