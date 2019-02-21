autoevolution

2020 BMW X5 Gets Stormtrooper Widebody Kit from Renegade Russia

21 Feb 2019, 21:57 UTC ·
If you ask a Russian boy what a premium SUV looks like, he will probably draw you a picture of the BMW X5. Now there's a new generation out, with a bolder grille, easier to sketch grille and tech that almost defies expectations. But for some people, there's just no point in having it stock.
Renegade Russia is a Moscow-based shop known almost exclusively for their work with large luxury SUVs. A couple of years ago, we showed you their work with the Infiniti FX and Jeep Grand Cherokee, with both getting a lot of attention.

Just search "Russia BMW X5," and you will find plenty of people crashing this legendary SUV, as well as shooting Kalashnikovs out the window or... not using the indicators. The widebody kit is thus a perfect match for the X5 culture.

This is an early preview of what's about to happen to the G05, and it's an unashamedly bold project. Fat fenders and a black-on-white paintjob immediately reminded us of the fashionable Stormtrooper look. But those aren't the only changes being previewed.

A new hood insert and some vents let you know the X5 means business. Meanwhile, the front bumper is entirely new, featuring more intakes, spoilers, LEDs and mesh than usual. The beefed-up fenders also require some new side skirts so as not to turn the SUV into a feminine hourglass.

And at the back, a diffuser accompanies quad exhaust pipes for a BMW M look that could predate the X5 M. Two trunk spoilers sit proudly over the hatch. It's said that 60mm has been added to the width of the vehicle, while the slightly lower suspension integrates 22-inch wheels with a Vossen design. You can go smaller as well.

We're dealing with the preliminary design, as Renegade has only just finished 3D-scanning the various X5 components. So for now, we leave you with an X5 M50d doing skids in Russia.
