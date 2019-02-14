2020 BMW 330i Shows off Dravite Grey Metallic and M Sport Goodies

HP

BMW promises the most powerful 2-liter engine yet, but we only got 258 horsepower for the 330i, a whole 6more than last year. Still, they did do everything we needed to fall back in love with compact executive sports sedans, like 50:50 distribution, a stiffer body, and new toys.This particular model is wearing a color called Dravite Grey Metallic, the same one that came out with the 8er. In case you're wondering, dravite is a mineral that looks a bit like frozen brown water, but can also be yellow or green. The color is supposed to belong to the Individual catalog but can be ordered normally, along with six other colors. It costs €1,250 and looks pretty good in combination with the M Sport package.This is the most expensive line for the 3 Series, costing €6,100 if you're a European customer. It adds everything from brakes, body kit, 19-inch wheels, adaptive suspension, and even some safety tech. However, this leather interior is an option for sure. We know a lot of BMW fans like cognac seats, but in our mind, the standard Alcantara with blue stitching is the way to go in an M Sport car.Further options we spotted include the infotainment package with the digital dash for €3,600. And unless we're mistaken, those are the adaptive laser headlights. We really like the look of this front end. It has a road presence but stays pretty faithful to almost every 3 Series that came before. The grille isn't too large, and bigger intakes of the M Sport package are worthy of a sedan with hot hatch performance.