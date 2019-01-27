G-Power Stage 2 BMW M850i Makes 670 HP, Gets to 100 KM/H in 3.1 Seconds

BMW wants you to save the big bucks for the M8, their performance flagship that's coming out this year. But a specialist tuner has already extracted more than the expected number of horses using the magic of software and exhaust.

Stage 1 takes you to where we think the M8 will be: 620 HP and 850 Nm of torque. That's compared to the reasonable stock output of 530 HP and 750 Nm of torque. But there's also a Stage 2 with radical numbers that will scare supercars: 670 HP and 890 Nm of torque. That's 140 HP and 140 Nm more than normal.



G-Power says it's enough to get you from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.1 seconds, compared to the stock 3.7s. Also, the sports coupe is allowed to run wild for an extra 70 clicks per hours, reaching 320 km/h when you have a long enough stretch of autobahn.



Stage 2 isn't radical, but they still need to add a new set of stainless-steel downpipes including 200-cell sports cats while reducing the dynamic pressure. But that might be something you want on the M850i to avoid it sounding too muted. Sadly, it doesn't end with cool tips like the



