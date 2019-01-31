autoevolution

2020 BMW 3 Series Rendered With Race Car Concept Kit

31 Jan 2019, 19:48 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
For whatever reason, the all-new 3 Series captured the imagination of many, as the Bavarian designers added just enough classic and sporty frills for a severe case of nostalgia. Models like the E30 and E46 have become everything from low-rider show cars to professional drifters, and there's a little bit of both in this rendering.
13 photos
2020 BMW 3 Series Rendered With Race Car Concept Kit2020 BMW 3 Series Rendered With Race Car Concept Kit2020 BMW 3 Series Rendered With Race Car Concept Kit2020 BMW 3 Series Rendered With Race Car Concept Kit2020 BMW 3 Series Rendered With Race Car Concept Kit2020 BMW 3 Series Rendered With Race Car Concept Kit2020 BMW 3 Series Rendered With Race Car Concept Kit2020 BMW 3 Series Rendered With Race Car Concept Kit2020 BMW 3 Series Rendered With Race Car Concept Kit2020 BMW 3 Series Rendered With Race Car Concept Kit2020 BMW 3 Series Rendered With Race Car Concept Kit2020 BMW 3 Series Rendered With Race Car Concept Kit
The 3 Series will continue to be the car that all other small executive sedans are measured against. We have no problems making that statement, which is based not just on technology, but on the right kind of design. To make the correct declaration, the Bavarians came up with a new M Sport package with a blacked out grille, lovely blue paint, and big air intakes.

It's that model that forms the base for the rendering by Emre Husman, which we have difficulty in describing. Yes, it's a widebody kit, but the fender flares float over the existing bodywork like some futuristic energy projectors, in contrast with the Liberty Walk setups.

The rest of this makeover is a pure race car, as it features large wheels and brakes and a body kit that wouldn't look out of place on the Shelby GT500. It's got canard wings over the front bumper for extra downforce, a big diffuser and a somewhat discreet ducktail spoiler add to the trunk.

There's no doubt that the new 3 Series will enter some form of racing, and we can't wait to see if it ends up looking anything like this. Also, we just got fresh info on the new M3, likely to come out towards the end of the year. Its new 3-liter twin-turbo will be available in three stages of tune, ranging from 444 to 500 horsepower. And with a "Pure," similar to the Porsche 911 T coming online, we expect more imaginative BMW renderings in the future.
2020 bmw 3 series BMW rendering BMW 3 Series
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
BMW models:
BMW 7 Series (G11) LCIBMW 7 Series (G11) LCI Upper PremiumBMW 8-Series ConvertibleBMW 8-Series Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBMW X7 (G07)BMW X7 (G07) Large SUVBMW 3 Series Sedan (G20)BMW 3 Series Sedan (G20) Medium PremiumBMW Z4BMW Z4 Roadster & ConvertibleAll BMW models  
 
 