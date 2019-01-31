2020 BMW 3 Series Rendered With Race Car Concept Kit

For whatever reason, the all-new 3 Series captured the imagination of many, as the Bavarian designers added just enough classic and sporty frills for a severe case of nostalgia. Models like the E30 and E46 have become everything from low-rider show cars to professional drifters, and there's a little bit of both in this rendering.

There's no doubt that the new 3 Series will enter some form of racing, and we can't wait to see if it ends up looking anything like this. Also, we just got fresh info on the new M3, likely to come out towards the end of the year. Its new 3-liter twin-turbo will be available in three stages of tune, ranging from The 3 Series will continue to be the car that all other small executive sedans are measured against. We have no problems making that statement, which is based not just on technology, but on the right kind of design. To make the correct declaration, the Bavarians came up with a new M Sport package with a blacked out grille, lovely blue paint, and big air intakes.It's that model that forms the base for the rendering by Emre Husman , which we have difficulty in describing. Yes, it's a widebody kit, but the fender flares float over the existing bodywork like some futuristic energy projectors, in contrast with the Liberty Walk setups.The rest of this makeover is a pure race car, as it features large wheels and brakes and a body kit that wouldn't look out of place on the Shelby GT500. It's got canard wings over the front bumper for extra downforce, a big diffuser and a somewhat discreet ducktail spoiler add to the trunk.There's no doubt that the new 3 Series will enter some form of racing, and we can't wait to see if it ends up looking anything like this. Also, we just got fresh info on the new M3, likely to come out towards the end of the year. Its new 3-liter twin-turbo will be available in three stages of tune, ranging from 444 to 500 horsepower. And with a "Pure," similar to the Porsche 911 T coming online, we expect more imaginative BMW renderings in the future.