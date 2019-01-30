autoevolution

2021 BMW M3 Will Have Pure, Base and Competition Versions With Up to 500 HP

30 Jan 2019
The G80 BMW M3 is under the spotlight today, as the house of hot Bavarian cars plans to change the way it does its lineups. The all-new performance sedan is expected to enter production around the turn of 2019 and should have three performance levels.
Every time we hear about a car having multiple configurations baked in from the start, we think of the very profitable Porsche 911 formula, which has inspired the Jaguar F-Type and a bunch of other sports cars.

A report from a trusted Bimmerpost member suggests the next M3 will be offered in three modes, the entry-level M3 Pure with 444 HP, followed by the M3 "base" (that's not a real name) with 475 HP and the Competition with a whopping 500 HP. The Pure model kind of reminds us of the Porsche 911 T. It's all about having as little tech as possible, which is not the same as a raw track car like the GT3. BMW has the GTS nameplate for such situations.

444 HP sounds like an imperial number, but it could be metric as well since new emissions regulations have messed everything up for performance cars. But many people are probably going to be more drawn to the 475 HP "base" setup. Standard equipment for this one will include an M diff, adaptive suspension, M seats, and a digital dash. Of course, it will cost a lot more money.

Finally, the Competition model could perhaps be the only one with carbon ceramic brakes. It's going to sound better, have a stiffer body and be generally more agile. On top of this, all versions should be a little lighter than the outgoing M3.

We think the three-tier range is an excellent way for BMW to keep the manual gearbox option, which is a good match for an M3 Pure. Other versions should have xDrive all-wheel-drive system and an eight-speed automatic transmissions.
