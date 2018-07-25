BMW X4 M Testing Alone on the Nurburgring Is an Opportunity to Hear Inline-6

Remember when a BMW M car was so low to the ground that you felt almost felt your butt touching it? Remember when shifting gears was a full upper-body workout? Yeah, the new X4 M is nothing like an E36, but BMW still hopes it's worthy of the badge.

The previous generation of the X4 was pretty short-lived and, some say, poorly designed. However, it did have a single-turbo X4 M40 version. The X4 M goes a step beyond with a twin-turbo setup called the S58.



Hearing it powering down the Nurburgring straights, we miss older M soundtracks, even the



You guys are more than welcome to disagree, but we think the Audi twin-turbo V6 from the RS4 is better in this department. If they ever get around to making the RS Q5, it will be a winner in our book.



However, the X4 M should still have it on power with a rumored 460 HP right out of the box, and a potential 20 HP bump from the competition package. It's funny how they can charge extra for the model they could make all along, like a DLC available a month after a game is launched.



Perhaps "get away with" is not going to happen, since electric performance SUVs are so amazing. Like the



