BMW X4 M Testing Alone on the Nurburgring Is an Opportunity to Hear Inline-6

25 Jul 2018, 16:13 UTC ·
by
Remember when a BMW M car was so low to the ground that you felt almost felt your butt touching it? Remember when shifting gears was a full upper-body workout? Yeah, the new X4 M is nothing like an E36, but BMW still hopes it's worthy of the badge.
Since the Bavarians pioneered a number of new segments with the X1, X5 M and X6, we're shocked that it took them so long to develop the X4 M.

The previous generation of the X4 was pretty short-lived and, some say, poorly designed. However, it did have a single-turbo X4 M40 version. The X4 M goes a step beyond with a twin-turbo setup called the S58.

Hearing it powering down the Nurburgring straights, we miss older M soundtracks, even the S65 V8. While we have seen the X4 M on the track before, this new video shows it testing without any other cars around. And while the driver is taking things very seriously, the quad exhaust pipes aren't covering up the tire squeal.

You guys are more than welcome to disagree, but we think the Audi twin-turbo V6 from the RS4 is better in this department. If they ever get around to making the RS Q5, it will be a winner in our book.

However, the X4 M should still have it on power with a rumored 460 HP right out of the box, and a potential 20 HP bump from the competition package. It's funny how they can charge extra for the model they could make all along, like a DLC available a month after a game is launched.

Perhaps "get away with" is not going to happen, since electric performance SUVs are so amazing. Like the I-Pace, the Audi e-tron and Mercedes EQ C should have around 400 uncomfortably close, instantly delivered horsepower.

