Spyshots: 2019 BMW 3 Series Sheds Heavy Camo, Reveals 8 Series-Like Design

23 May 2018, 15:06 UTC ·
by
The big German automakers are skipping auto shows left and right. However, they all have a lot of major debuts coming up, including this all-new BMW 3 Series sedan.
A lot of work has gone into the development of this popular compact executive car. There's been no shortage of sighting, but none as revealing as this.

Only a thin layer of black and white wrap covers the car, similar to what we've seen on the X7. All the major design details are clearly visible, including the all-important lighting elements.

The newly uncovered front end of the 3 Series has a few features from the flagship 8 Series model, which is a little surprising. For example, those little triangular elements at the corners of the bumper. Remember, this is a regular trim line we're dealing with.

The grille is of the wide and low variety, while the small notch at the bottom of the headlights reminds us of the Peugeot 508 sedan.

While most manufacturers hide their radar system under an oversized central badge (Renault, Mercedes, and Volkswagen), BMW can't do that. The designers have decided to make a little feature out of it by giving it a trapezoidal shape.

Based on the CLAR platform, the 3 Series will grow a little bit in size while reducing its weight up to 40 kg (88 lbs). The engine range should be pretty much identical to that of the X3, with outputs ranging from 163 for the 318i to 360 HP for the M340i... maybe even a little more.

Most customers will opt for the new 8-speed auto option, but a manual should still be available. And as usual, xDrive will be available almost across the range.

While the 3er is scheduled to debut later this year, an M3 performance model is already putting in the work needed for a 2019 debut. Rumors suggest it could have little hybrid assistance to get the 3-liter twin-turbo producing 500 HP smoothly.
