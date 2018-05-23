Spyshots: 2019 BMW 3 Series Sheds Heavy Camo, Reveals 8 Series-Like Design

The big German automakers are skipping auto shows left and right. However, they all have a lot of major debuts coming up, including this all-new BMW 3 Series sedan.

Only a thin layer of black and white wrap covers the car, similar to what we've seen on the X7. All the major design details are clearly visible, including the all-important lighting elements.



The newly uncovered front end of the 3 Series has a few features from the flagship 8 Series model, which is a little surprising. For example, those little triangular elements at the corners of the bumper. Remember, this is a regular trim line we're dealing with.



The grille is of the wide and low variety, while the small notch at the bottom of the headlights reminds us of the Peugeot 508 sedan.



While most manufacturers hide their radar system under an oversized central badge (Renault, Mercedes, and Volkswagen), BMW can't do that. The designers have decided to make a little feature out of it by giving it a trapezoidal shape.



Based on the HP for the M340i... maybe even a little more.



Most customers will opt for the new 8-speed auto option, but a manual should still be available. And as usual, xDrive will be available almost across the range.



