2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon and Gran Turismo Accurately Rendered

The new 3 Series sedan was one of our favorite debuts at the Paris Motor Show. However, the wagon or touring model is what we're most excited about. With 50/50 weight distribution and a sufficiently efficient 330i engine, it's going to be a dream car.

M340i and M340d versions of the Touring are very likely, both with over 300 horsepower and standard xDrive with launch control. The tail-happy small BMW family car of dreams could finally be happening. Some of the coolest BMWs of all time were wagons. And while they aren't selling as well as they used to, the Bavarian automaker is still very much in love with the 3 Series Touring. You can tell they want their entry-level executive car lineup to work.One car that does work is the 3 Series Gran Turismo . We think it looks dorky as heck. It might be great to drive with a 3-liter engine and also very practical, but people aren't buying it, not even in Germany. Thus, BMW is reportedly going to stop production in 2020.It's possible that a replacement will be developed as part of the 4 Series family as they did with the 6 Series GT. However, the fact that the current generation will be around for two more years suggests they are milking a dead cow, just like VW is doing with the Beetle.On the other hand, BMW is said to be focusing on a more practical 4 Series Gran Coupe, perhaps as a response to the Arteon. Sorry for making two VW references in a story about BMW!In any case, we have fresh renderings from X-Tomi Design , depicting the 3 Series Touring and a possible Gran Coupe. Both use the more elegant body kit, not the M Sport. Speaking of which those demanding an M Touring will finally get their wish... kind of.M340i and M340d versions of the Touring are very likely, both with over 300 horsepower and standard xDrive with launch control. The tail-happy small BMW family car of dreams could finally be happening.