autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2018 Paris Motor Show  
 

2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon and Gran Turismo Accurately Rendered

6 Oct 2018, 21:00 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The new 3 Series sedan was one of our favorite debuts at the Paris Motor Show. However, the wagon or touring model is what we're most excited about. With 50/50 weight distribution and a sufficiently efficient 330i engine, it's going to be a dream car.
2 photos
2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon and Gran Turismo Accurately Rendered
Some of the coolest BMWs of all time were wagons. And while they aren't selling as well as they used to, the Bavarian automaker is still very much in love with the 3 Series Touring. You can tell they want their entry-level executive car lineup to work.

One car that does work is the 3 Series Gran Turismo. We think it looks dorky as heck. It might be great to drive with a 3-liter engine and also very practical, but people aren't buying it, not even in Germany. Thus, BMW is reportedly going to stop production in 2020.

It's possible that a replacement will be developed as part of the 4 Series family as they did with the 6 Series GT. However, the fact that the current generation will be around for two more years suggests they are milking a dead cow, just like VW is doing with the Beetle.

On the other hand, BMW is said to be focusing on a more practical 4 Series Gran Coupe, perhaps as a response to the Arteon. Sorry for making two VW references in a story about BMW!

In any case, we have fresh renderings from X-Tomi Design, depicting the 3 Series Touring and a possible Gran Coupe. Both use the more elegant body kit, not the M Sport. Speaking of which those demanding an M Touring will finally get their wish... kind of.

M340i and M340d versions of the Touring are very likely, both with over 300 horsepower and standard xDrive with launch control. The tail-happy small BMW family car of dreams could finally be happening.
2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo rendering BMW rendering BMW
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile The Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About Food
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above Five Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making CarsFive Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making Cars
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. How the Mercedes Automated Valet Parking Works Five Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never RetunFive Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never Retun
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America 5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
Is It Cheating? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
BMW models:
BMW 3 Series Sedan (G20)BMW 3 Series Sedan (G20) Medium PremiumBMW Z4BMW Z4 Roadster & ConvertibleBMW 8 Series CoupeBMW 8 Series Coupe CoupeBMW X5BMW X5 Large SUVBMW M5 CompetitionBMW M5 Competition CompactAll BMW models  
 
 