Of course, it doesn't hurt that the X5 is sporty as well. BMW engines somehow feel and sound more eager to please than those of Audi and Mercedes SUVs... at least in the past. And now there's a brand new X5 out, which BMW hopes will be seen as autonomous, classy and safe. Not the Russians, though; they want to goof around.Even though it's RWD-based, anis not the most natural thing in the world to drift. Fortunately, a bit of snow is always available to the Russians, allowing for more sideways action. With everything turned to its sportiest setting, and perhaps eventurned off, this guy set about doing donuts like no other X5 of this generation has yet done.Winter 2018/2019 has had no shortage of playful SUVs, especially now that the Lamborghini Urus deliveries are happening. The X5 can't compare to the super-SUV from Italy until its M version arrives. But what version do you guys think we're dealing with here.The badges are off, but we have looked online, and both the xDrive50i and the X5 M50d are sold there, cost about the same and offer more than enough power (462 and 400) to play around in this way. Is that an active exhaust system we hear (only on the diesel)? You can have the M look on all the regular models too, but this doesn't sound like a 30d or 40i. In any case, this is no Urus , but it's a 4x4 that will get you a lot of respect.