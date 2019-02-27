2019 BMW 1 Series Rendered, Looks Spot On

Some years ago, BMW brought forward a survey stating the plenty of 1 Series drivers weren't aware of the car's RWD architecture and its implications as far as the driving style is concerned. We weren't quite certain about the authenticity of the whole thing, as one could've expected that info to conveniently pave the way for the then-rumored FWD switch of the 1er. Well, here we are, with the debut of the first front-paw BMW 1 Series just around the corner.
Meanwhile, we've brought along a rendering of the upcoming hatchback, which uses plenty of styling cues borrowed from the new BMW 3 Series.
The 2019 BMW 1 Series is set to be underpinned by the automotive producer's UKL platform. The FWD-based architecture, which already serves multiple models from BMW and Mini, obviously has its benefits and we're not just talking about production costs here.
As such, the superior packaging for the compact means rear passengers will get to enjoy extra room, while the capacity of the cargo area will also be increased.
The cabin of the machine will be completely transformed. Leaving the aging look behind, the interior of the newcomer will receive an interior borrowing visual tricks from that of the new 5 Series. From hefty displays to improved quality feeling, there will be lots of advantages.
Alas, the longitudinal engine placement is no longer possible, which means we can say goodbye to the straight-six architecture. The newcomer will be animated by three- and four-cylinder turbos, including 1.5L and 2.0L units. Note that at least one hybrid powertrain is in the pipeline.
Of course, third-generation BMW 1 Series models won't just come in all-front form, as the platform also includes xDrive models. Just don't expect the same rear-wheel-drive bias of the current all-paw 1-Series models.
Speaking of which, the range-topping M140i, which can be almost as exciting as the M2, might lose that moniker due to the downsizing. In fact, the model could be labeled as M130i.
