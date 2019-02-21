Virgin Galactic Readies for New Supersonic Flight with NASA Payloads On Board

Next BMW 7 Series Could Make Do Without V8, V12 Engine Options

A full-size luxury sedan that handles better than the S-Class? The 7 Series is what you’re looking for! Introduced in 1977 with a straight-six engine, the gentle giant leveled up to eight- and twelve-cylinder engines starting with the second generation. 68 photos



But here’s the thing. The latest emissions regulations took its toll on the 7 Series, and the outlook isn’t good for high-displacement, gas-guzzling engine options. To this effect, the Bavarian automaker could discontinue the V8 and V12 for the seventh generation.



“Sources” told



While everyone expects the 7 Series to be electrified across the board in the nearest of futures, dropping the V8 and V12 is heartbreaking.On the other hand, the N63 and M-developed S63 can trace their roots back to the X6 xDrive50i from 2008.



The N74 was introduced in 2008 too, and even by M760Li xDrive and Rolls-Royce standards, two turbochargers and over 6 liters of displacement are not enough. Take the McLaren 600LT for reference in terms of how much suck-squeeze-bang-blow an eight-cylinder can develop in this day and age, let alone the engines used in the Senna or Speedtail.



Switching to six cylinders is something that even Aston Martin is considering the M256 inline-six from Mercedes-Benz. Another engine, this time with two banks of cylinders arranged in a V, is under development for



Turning our attention back to the 7 Series, the 745e iPerformance is the most powerful electrified option available. The plug-in hybrid system now uses an inline-six instead of a four-cylinder engine, totaling 394 PS (389 horsepower) and 600 Nm (442 pound-feet) of torque.



