Next BMW 7 Series Could Make Do Without V8, V12 Engine Options

21 Feb 2019, 21:46 UTC ·
A full-size luxury sedan that handles better than the S-Class? The 7 Series is what you’re looking for! Introduced in 1977 with a straight-six engine, the gentle giant leveled up to eight- and twelve-cylinder engines starting with the second generation.
The sixth has been around since 2015, codenamed G11 and G12 for the longer wheelbase. So far, the M760Li xDrive takes the title as most powerful 7 Series of them all. Specify the M Driver’s package, and you’re also looking at a top speed of 305 km/h (190 mph) from a car that weighs 2,180 kilograms (6,195 pounds).

But here’s the thing. The latest emissions regulations took its toll on the 7 Series, and the outlook isn’t good for high-displacement, gas-guzzling engine options. To this effect, the Bavarian automaker could discontinue the V8 and V12 for the seventh generation.

“Sources” told BMW Blog that “deep changes are in the works in Munich regarding their current flagship.” Those same sources further suggest “the upcoming lineup will be made up of six-cylinder engines coupled with electric motors in a variety of guises.”

While everyone expects the 7 Series to be electrified across the board in the nearest of futures, dropping the V8 and V12 is heartbreaking.On the other hand, the N63 and M-developed S63 can trace their roots back to the X6 xDrive50i from 2008.

The N74 was introduced in 2008 too, and even by M760Li xDrive and Rolls-Royce standards, two turbochargers and over 6 liters of displacement are not enough. Take the McLaren 600LT for reference in terms of how much suck-squeeze-bang-blow an eight-cylinder can develop in this day and age, let alone the engines used in the Senna or Speedtail.

Switching to six cylinders is something that even Aston Martin is considering the M256 inline-six from Mercedes-Benz. Another engine, this time with two banks of cylinders arranged in a V, is under development for Project 003.

Turning our attention back to the 7 Series, the 745e iPerformance is the most powerful electrified option available. The plug-in hybrid system now uses an inline-six instead of a four-cylinder engine, totaling 394 PS (389 horsepower) and 600 Nm (442 pound-feet) of torque.

What’s your take on this one? Will BMW drop the V8 and V12?
