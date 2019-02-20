New Aston Martin 003 Hypercar Confirmed For Late 2021

New Alfa Romeo Confirmed To Launch At 2019 Geneva Motor Show

Limited to 500 examples of the breed, Project 003 is the successor of the Valkyrie. A mid-engine hypercar that follows the Valkyrie and Valkyrie AMR Pro, the yet-to-be-named descendant will be “powered by a turbocharged gasoline-electric hybrid engine.” 13 photos



Gaydon’s best promises “class-leading dynamics on both road and track,” but that might be wishful thinking considering how many competitors will be launched by the end of 2021. That’s when Aston Martin plans to deliver the first units of the 003, and yes, 500 will be made for the entire world.



To be produced in left- and right-hand drive, Project 003 will offer practical concessions as well as superlative performance. Aston Martin makes a case for luggage space, giving the impression that someone’s paid close attention to what McLaren did with the F1, 570GT, and Speedtail.



Active aerodynamics, lots of downforce, and active suspension are also in the pipeline. “It was always the intention for the Aston Martin Valkyrie to be a once-in-a lifetime project, however, it was also vital to us that



“I’m thrilled to announce that this car is the Project ‘003’, and our next step into a dynamic and exacting arena,” concluded the head honcho. Brightening up the teaser photo reveals two exhaust exits sticking through the rear deck/engine cover, full-width wing, LED taillamps, and a massive aerodynamic diffuser.



On a related note, Aston Martin is also developing a



The number of cylinders remains a mystery, and the same can be said about the drivetrain. We know it's mid-engined, but if Aston Martin takes inspiration from Lamborghini, then the electric part of the hybrid system could see an e-motor driving the front wheels while the internal combustion engine takes care of the rear axle. Project 003 is understood to feature a V6 that's currently in development, connected to a Formula 1-style kinetic energy recovery system developed in-house by Red Bull Racing's technological division. If the rumors are to be believed, the V6 in question will be based on the 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 used in the DB11 and DBS Superleggera. Speaking of rumors, Valhalla is understood to be the name of the newcomer.