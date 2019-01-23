Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Track Performance Pack Full Details Released

Aston Martin’s first modern-day hypercar, the Valkyrie, is still some way off from being ready for production, but the interest in the car is so high that the British have already announced a wealth of details about it. Or enough, at least, to entice the imagination of many.

27 photos



The set of track-only optional parts can be interchanged with the existing road-legal ones, meaning the same car to be driven with slightly different performances on the road somewhere and on a closed circuit.



As seen in the video released, the list of track-only parts includes a new aerodynamic front clam for more downforce, a second set of exterior body panels, lightweight titanium brakes, a track suspension, a matte black magnesium performance wheel, and carbon-fiber aero-disk set.



With this parts on,



The Valkyrie is powered by a hybrid powertrain system that comprises naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine that for the AMR Pro version is said to provide a top speed of 225 mph (362 kph).



Aside for the performance-oriented setup, Aston Martin will also offer three unique AMR livery designs for the cars, as well as personalized pit garages and race suits for the owners.



With the addition of the AMR Track Performance Pack to the list of options, Aston Martin has brought the number of specification packages to a total of four, alongside the Ultimate, Mantis and Spirit packages. And that for a car that will only be produced in only 150 copies.



To keep the eyes of the world pinned on what will come out of the Gaydon factory possibly as soon as this year, Aston Martin released this week the full details on the series of options that will make the Valkyrie a force to be reckoned with on the race track: the AMR Track Performance Pack.The set of track-only optional parts can be interchanged with the existing road-legal ones, meaning the same car to be driven with slightly different performances on the road somewhere and on a closed circuit.As seen in the video released, the list of track-only parts includes a new aerodynamic front clam for more downforce, a second set of exterior body panels, lightweight titanium brakes, a track suspension, a matte black magnesium performance wheel, and carbon-fiber aero-disk set.With this parts on, Aston Martin says the Valkyrie will be capable of providing at least 8 percent faster lap times than in the normal configuration.The Valkyrie is powered by a hybrid powertrain system that comprises naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine that for the AMR Pro version is said to provide a top speed of 225 mph (362 kph).Aside for the performance-oriented setup, Aston Martin will also offer three unique AMR livery designs for the cars, as well as personalized pit garages and race suits for the owners.With the addition of the AMR Track Performance Pack to the list of options, Aston Martin has brought the number of specification packages to a total of four, alongside the Ultimate, Mantis and Spirit packages. And that for a car that will only be produced in only 150 copies.