Aston Martin, TAG Heuer Reveal Limited-Run DBS Superleggera

22 Jan 2019
Posted on Twitter under the hashtag #DontCrackUnderPressure (whatever that means), the DBS Superleggera TAG Heuer Edition numbers 50 examples of the breed. The collaboration with the Swiss watchmaker stems from the automaker’s partnership with Red Bull in Formula 1, a team which switched the hybrid power unit from Renault to Honda for the 2019 season.
The limited-run model presents itself in Monaco Black with lots of carbon fiber, red garnish on the sidewall of the tires (another nod to Formula 1, a.k.a. Pirelli Color Edition), red brake calipers, and red stitching for the all-black cabin. The TAG Heuer logo on the front fenders and front seats complete the package.

Elsewhere, it’s business as usual for this DBS Superleggera. The beating heart comes in the form of a twin-turbo V12 with 5.2 liters of displacement, 715 horsepower, and 663 pound-feet of torque. Channeled to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission from ZF Friedrichshafen, the grand tourer is much obliged to hit 60 miles per hour in 3.4 seconds.

Not exactly Ferrari 812 Superfast quick, but good enough considering what Aston Martin created with the DBS Superleggera. Top speed? Make that 211 miles per hour (340 km/h), thank you!

The Gaydon-based company doesn’t give a price for the TAG Heuer Edition, but chances are it’s $30,000 more expensive than the bone-stock model. Starting at $304,995 in the United States excluding destination and delivery, we wouldn’t be surprised if the sticker read $350,000 considering that TAG Heuer also throws in a limited-edition watch.

In related news, Aston Martin enthusiasts who want more suck-squeeze-bang-blow can either wait for the mid-engine supercar to arrive or the Valkyrie. The hypercar uses a 6.5-liter V12 that relies on natural aspiration and hybrid assistance. Without the KERS-style system developed by Rimac, the Cosworth-designed engine can rev up to 11,100 rpm while developing 1,000 horsepower (1,014 PS) and 546 pound-feet (740 Nm) of torque.

People who would rather enjoy the Aston Martin dream with the family or friends can wait for the DBX to arrive towards the end of the year for MY 2020. Sharing the Second Century Platform with the DBS Superleggera, the DBX will be available with the 4.0-liter V8 from the Vantage, 5.2-liter V12, and even a hybrid option.

