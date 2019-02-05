Aston Martin Vulcan Does Donuts, Sounds Like a Riot

autoevolution

If you wish to bake donuts without seeing your calorie count go wild, there are two ways to do it. The first involves baking the goodies and simply... giving them to somebody else to eat, while the other is all about grabbing the keys do a rear-wheel-drive machine. By now, you might've guessed which one we want to discuss today. Oh, and we're not talking about your average beater doing the smokey spin. Instead, this is an Aston Martin Vulcan doing the baking.
The Vulcan... you know, Gaydon's racecar, which is as exclusive as they get and can trade hands at well past $3 million on the new-used car market. After all, the British automotive producer has only brought 24 units of the velocity tool to the world.

Well, the piece of footage at the bottom of the page shows the monster turning its rear tires into a cloud of smoke. Sure, the thing was designed to grip and go, as this is required by its track car purpose, but, in the right hands (and feet), it can spin like a ballerina.

Keep in mind that the motivation we have here comes from a 7.0-liter naturally aspirated V12, which allows the driver to play with no less than 831 horsepower.

And once the driver mashes the gas, the thing seems to go round in circles effortlessly. After all, there's not that much weight to carry, since the Aston Martin Vulcan is a carbon fiber jewel.

Now, we get to see this Vulcan sliding around on the circuit, which reminds us that the Aston jewel is not street-legal. Then again, there has already been an owner that has gifted its toy with a road-legal kit. So if you happen to own one of these puppied and wish to hit the local supermarket, it won't take too much to follow your dreams. Just make sure there's enough parking space when you get there.

Oh, and make sure to turn up the volume before reaching for that "play" button, so the atmospheric V12 can please everybody in the room.


 

