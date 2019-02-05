Aston Martin Vulcan Does Donuts, Sounds Like a Riot

If you wish to bake donuts without seeing your calorie count go wild, there are two ways to do it. The first involves baking the goodies and simply... giving them to somebody else to eat, while the other is all about grabbing the keys do a rear-wheel-drive machine. By now, you might've guessed which one we want to discuss today. Oh, and we're not talking about your average beater doing the smokey spin. Instead, this is an Aston Martin Vulcan doing the baking.

4 photos



Well, the piece of footage at the bottom of the page shows the monster turning its rear tires into a cloud of smoke. Sure, the thing was designed to grip and go, as this is required by its track car purpose, but, in the right hands (and feet), it can spin like a ballerina.



Keep in mind that the motivation we have here comes from a 7.0-liter naturally aspirated



And once the driver mashes the gas, the thing seems to go round in circles effortlessly. After all, there's not that much weight to carry, since the Aston Martin Vulcan is a carbon fiber jewel.



Now, we get to see this



Oh, and make sure to turn up the volume before reaching for that "play" button, so the atmospheric V12 can please everybody in the room.





