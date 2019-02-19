Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped

Hybrid Lamborghini Supercar Could Debut At 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show

“It will be less than 50km — about 30 I think,” concluded Foschini. In addition to the Huracan and Avendator’s successors, the A supercar codenamed LB48H is expected to draw influence from the Terzo Millenio , and this isn’t the first time we’ve heard about it. Back in June 2018, it was reported that Lamborghini was showing a hybrid supercar to prospective customers. Then the report resurfaced in December 2018, restating the hybridization of the 6.5-liter V12 used by the Aventador.Now Motoring.com.au returns with fresh details, mentioning that all 63 units were sold for $2.5 million per piece. An electric motor is expected to drive the front wheels while the V12 would take care of the rear wheels, translating to active torque vectoring and all-wheel drive.A combined output of 625 kW (850 PS or 838 horsepower) is expected from the yet-unnamed supercar , making it the most powerful Lamborghini entitled to wear a license plate. The question is, why 63 examples of the breed?That would be a nod to 1963, the year Ferruccio Lamborghini founded the automaker in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy. Chief commercial officer Federico Foschini said “now we have this car,” serving as the successor to the “Reventon, Veneno, and Centenario.”Given this information, this isn’t the successor of the Aventador, but something of a preview for what Lamborghini has in the pipeline for next-generation supercars. The Huracan’s replacement is also going hybrid.All 63 cars were pre-sold in July 2018 according to Foschini, and the chief commercial officer also reiterated that the Aventador’s successor would be developed around the V12 . “We want to do some electric kilometers,” but Lamborghini mostly wants “performance out of the hybridization.”“It will be less than 50km — about 30 I think,” concluded Foschini. In addition to the Huracan and Avendator’s successors, the Urus going plug-in hybrid thanks to the drivetrain Porsche developed for the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.