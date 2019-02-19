autoevolution

Hybrid Lamborghini Supercar Could Debut At 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show

19 Feb 2019, 14:42 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Rumors
Remember the Terzo Millennio, developed with the help of MIT and revealed in November 2017? The futuristic concept follows in the footsteps of the Asterion LPI 910-4 from the 2014 Paris Motor Show, but drops internal combustion for a quad-motor drivetrain and supercapacitors.
19 photos
Lamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo Millennio
A supercar codenamed LB48H is expected to draw influence from the Terzo Millenio, and this isn’t the first time we’ve heard about it. Back in June 2018, it was reported that Lamborghini was showing a hybrid supercar to prospective customers. Then the report resurfaced in December 2018, restating the hybridization of the 6.5-liter V12 used by the Aventador.

Now Motoring.com.au returns with fresh details, mentioning that all 63 units were sold for $2.5 million per piece. An electric motor is expected to drive the front wheels while the V12 would take care of the rear wheels, translating to active torque vectoring and all-wheel drive.

A combined output of 625 kW (850 PS or 838 horsepower) is expected from the yet-unnamed supercar, making it the most powerful Lamborghini entitled to wear a license plate. The question is, why 63 examples of the breed?

That would be a nod to 1963, the year Ferruccio Lamborghini founded the automaker in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy. Chief commercial officer Federico Foschini said “now we have this car,” serving as the successor to the “Reventon, Veneno, and Centenario.”

Given this information, this isn’t the successor of the Aventador, but something of a preview for what Lamborghini has in the pipeline for next-generation supercars. The Huracan’s replacement is also going hybrid.

All 63 cars were pre-sold in July 2018 according to Foschini, and the chief commercial officer also reiterated that the Aventador’s successor would be developed around the V12. “We want to do some electric kilometers,” but Lamborghini mostly wants “performance out of the hybridization.”

“It will be less than 50km — about 30 I think,” concluded Foschini. In addition to the Huracan and Avendator’s successors, the Urus going plug-in hybrid thanks to the drivetrain Porsche developed for the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.
Lamborghini LB48H Hybrid supercar 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
LAMBORGHINI models:
LAMBORGHINI Huracan EvoLAMBORGHINI Huracan Evo ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan Performance SpyderLAMBORGHINI Huracan Performance Spyder ExoticLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ ExoticLAMBORGHINI LP570-4 Squadra CorseLAMBORGHINI LP570-4 Squadra Corse ExoticLAMBORGHINI UrusLAMBORGHINI Urus Medium SUVAll LAMBORGHINI models  
 
 