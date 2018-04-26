Lamborghini Urus PHEV Coming Next Year With at Least 680 Horsepower

Although the doors handles of the Urus are remarkably similar to those of the Skoda Fabia, the super-SUV is a cash cow for Lamborghini. People pay something like $240,000 for a model equipped with the most desirable options, which is a lot of cash if you consider that the Volkswagen Touareg rides on the same platform.
On the flip side, the Urus is the world’s fastest sport utility vehicle, as well as the perfect contender for a new lap record at the Nurburgring. The time to beat is Alfa Romeo’s 7 minutes and 51 seconds with the Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Lamborghini confirmed that spring 2018 is when the automaker will attempt to break the lap record.
On the other hand, the 650-horsepower and 850-Nm utility vehicle has a lot of potential left untapped, which will be unlocked “in the next 18 months” according to chief technical officer Maurizio Reggiani. Speaking to Drive, the Lamborghini official confirmed that electrification is crucial to the automaker as the 2020s roll in.
The publication quotes the Urus PHEV with “beyond 550 kW,” translating to 748 horsepower of the metric type. On the other hand, it’s more reasonable to expect an output that will mirror or go beyond the 680 horsepower and 850 Nm of the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. The drivetrain will also find application in the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, which is anticipated to premiere by the end of the year.
In the Panamera’s case, Porsche utilizes a 14.1-kWh battery that offers up to 50 kilometers (31 miles) of electric range. In a similar fashion to the Bentley Bentayga (plug-in) Hybrid, the Urus PHEV is expected with not one, not two, but three driving modes tailored for this drivetrain: EV Drive, Hybrid Mode, and Hold Mode. Hold maintains the battery’s charge, with the vehicle relying solely on the engine.
Opting for the plug-in hybrid system will take its toll on curb weight, as demonstrated by the Porsche Panamera. The Turbo tips the scales at 1,995 kilograms whole the Turbo S E-Hybrid weighs 2,410 kilograms. The Urus, meanwhile, is DIN-rated at less than 2,200 kilograms.
