Viola Aletheia Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Looks Like a Jewel

15 Feb 2019, 14:47 UTC
by author pic
With special editions such as the Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce Jota, configuring the toy can be just as fun as driving the thing. And we are now here to showcase a spec that stands out, even in the world of Raging Bulls.
This example of the 770 horsepower toy comes dressed in a shade called Viola Aletheia, which seems to fit the V12 marvel like a glove or whatever Lamborghini Squadra Corse (this is the company's racing arm) wear these days.

Then we have the bronze wheels, which, in our book, go perfectly well with the main hue of the supercar.

Now, we have a strong argument in favor of using such an extrovert shade. Scrap that, we want to deliver two of them.

The first is obvious - this is a Sant'Agata Bolognese machine and Lamborghinis have always been about putting on a show. Then again, the current era sees the Italian automaker striving to deliver driving experiences that are just as sharp as the styling.

It all started with the Aventador Superveloce, the predecessor of the car we have here, which managed to blitz the Nurburgring in under seven minutes, thus getting incredibly close to the Porsche 918 Spyder.

The Huracan Performante took things to the next level, grabbing the Nurburgring production car lap record. And while that accolade was stolen by the Porsche 911 GT2 RS, it has eventually been stolen by the Aventador SVJ (think: 6:44.97).

And since the Green Hell is now closed for the winter, with the track receiving a few changes here and there, the title remains in the Italian exotic's trophy cabinet.

Oh, and if this shade somehow isn't violent enough for you, here's what happens when the Superveloce Jota gets dressed in an evem more extrovert shade, namely Viola Parsifae.

P.S.: You should use the swipe feature of the Instagram posts below to enjoy the complete visual might of this Lambo.
 

