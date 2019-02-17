Blu Nila Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Looks Electric

As strange as it might sound, the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is now a normal sight in supercar circles. And by that we're referring to the fact that more and more dealers from around the world are taking delivery of the Superveloce Jota.
Of course, this means we get to feast our eyes on plenty of delicious configurations and we just can't help but share the ones that truly stand out with you. And, for instance, this is how we ended up bringing the Raging Bull we have here under the spotlights.
This example of the Sant'Agata Bolognese toy comes dressed in Blu Nila - while there are even more extrovert shades in the Lamborghini palette, this hue seems just right to highlight the aero-aggressive styling cues of the Italian exotic.
Looking past the main color of the V12 monster, we also want to mention the bronze finish of the wheels - the rims don't do a very good job at concealing the red brake calipers.
And since we mentioned even bolder colors above, we'll remind you of a few examples we showcased earlier this year. For instance, this Viola Parsifae Aventador SVJ has to be the most striking one we've seen to date and we're expecting the shade to become a popular option.
Then there was this Giallo Tenerife example of the Lamborghini. Heck, the name of the color speaks for itself.
What's that? Are you seeking tame shades for the 770 horsepower monster? Well, you could try Grigio Telesto, or, better yet, Nero Aldebaran.
Speaking of the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ's looks, if you wish to see the most extreme image of the supercar, this is portrayed in the factory design sketches of the machine (you can check out the drawings here) - sure, the production model looks wild, but the sketches will blow your mind.
