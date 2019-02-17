autoevolution

Blu Nila Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Looks Electric

17 Feb 2019, 9:35 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
As strange as it might sound, the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is now a normal sight in supercar circles. And by that we're referring to the fact that more and more dealers from around the world are taking delivery of the Superveloce Jota.
5 photos
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Pulls a Skier, Does Extreme Winter SportsLamborghini Aventador SVJ Pulls a Skier, Does Extreme Winter SportsLamborghini Aventador SVJ Pulls a Skier, Does Extreme Winter SportsLamborghini Aventador SVJ Pulls a Skier, Does Extreme Winter Sports
Of course, this means we get to feast our eyes on plenty of delicious configurations and we just can't help but share the ones that truly stand out with you. And, for instance, this is how we ended up bringing the Raging Bull we have here under the spotlights.

This example of the Sant'Agata Bolognese toy comes dressed in Blu Nila - while there are even more extrovert shades in the Lamborghini palette, this hue seems just right to highlight the aero-aggressive styling cues of the Italian exotic.

Looking past the main color of the V12 monster, we also want to mention the bronze finish of the wheels - the rims don't do a very good job at concealing the red brake calipers.

And since we mentioned even bolder colors above, we'll remind you of a few examples we showcased earlier this year. For instance, this Viola Parsifae Aventador SVJ has to be the most striking one we've seen to date and we're expecting the shade to become a popular option.

Then there was this Giallo Tenerife example of the Lamborghini. Heck, the name of the color speaks for itself.

What's that? Are you seeking tame shades for the 770 horsepower monster? Well, you could try Grigio Telesto, or, better yet, Nero Aldebaran.

Speaking of the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ's looks, if you wish to see the most extreme image of the supercar, this is portrayed in the factory design sketches of the machine (you can check out the drawings here) - sure, the production model looks wild, but the sketches will blow your mind.

 

Blu Nila SVJ . . . #lamborghini #aventador #svj #carsofinstagram #carspotting #carswithoutlimits #cargram #amazingcars247 #madeinitaly #bull

A post shared by Paul Bator (@loud_v10) on Feb 11, 2019 at 8:03pm PST

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ lamborghini aventador Lamborghini spec supercar
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
LAMBORGHINI models:
LAMBORGHINI Huracan EvoLAMBORGHINI Huracan Evo ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan Performance SpyderLAMBORGHINI Huracan Performance Spyder ExoticLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ ExoticLAMBORGHINI LP570-4 Squadra CorseLAMBORGHINI LP570-4 Squadra Corse ExoticLAMBORGHINI UrusLAMBORGHINI Urus Medium SUVAll LAMBORGHINI models  
 
 