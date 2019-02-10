autoevolution

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Factory Design Sketches Are Poster Material

10 Feb 2019, 7:03 UTC ·
by author pic
Many of you grew up with tons of posters on the bedroom walls (yes, smartphone wallpapers count too). And many of those posters portrayed Sant'Agata Bolognese machines. Well, thanks to its traditional styling, Lamborghini continues to deliver poster material to this day. And the most recent example of that can be found here.
We're talking about the official design sketches for the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. These have been shared on social media and you can find a few of them in the posts at the bottom of the page.

As you've noticed, there's a little signature in the lower right corner of these drawings. Well, this belongs to Mitja Borkert, the man who helms the Italian automotive producer's design efforts.

So whether you prefer bold colors or the simple pencil approach, the eye candy is here for your delight.

Speaking of the 770 horsepower toy, there are two things we want to remind you. First of all, with the Nurburgring now closed for the winter, the Aventador Superveloce Jota continues to hold the production car lap record, thanks to a chronograph number of 6:44.97.

And we can't wait to see what happens once the 2019 Green Hell seasons kicks off in March.

Meanwhile, there are Aventador SVJ drivers out there who treat the machine like the perfect winter car. So while many put their Lamborghini supercars in the garage for the winter, we can talk about one of these toys being used for drifting through the Gialo Pass in the Dolomites.

Winter sports? Of course, the Lambo seems fit for the role of providing motivation for a skier willing to grab some attention on social media, as we've recently shown you.

Of course, we've also whos you examples of the SVJ that sit indoors, waiting to reach their owners, such as the Viola Parsifae example or this Grigio Telesto unit.

 

Its lines define the shape of the emotional driving to come. It’s our wondeful Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, designed by Centro Stile Lamborghini! #Lamborghini #CentroStileLamborghini #AventadorSVJ

A post shared by Lamborghini (@lamborghini) on Feb 5, 2019 at 9:00am PST


 

Sketching the SVJ #centrostilelamborghini #cardesign #lamborghinidesigndna #photoshop #sketchbook #nicetomitja

A post shared by Mitja Borkert (@mitjaborkert) on Jan 20, 2019 at 11:51pm PST


 

Sketching the SVJ #centrostilelamborghini #cardesign #photoshop #nicetomitja #sketchbook #lamborghinidesigndna

A post shared by Mitja Borkert (@mitjaborkert) on Jan 20, 2019 at 11:51pm PST

