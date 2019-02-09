Tuned M5 Drag Races Lamborghini Huracan, Desperate Struggle Follows

The F90 incarnation of the BMW M5 can be labeled as a drag strip star. Sure, the styling of the M5 isn't as subtle as it used to be, but nothing, not even the M Performance accessories, can prepare one for such a four-door's performance, since the thing can play the quarter-mile game in the high-10s arena. As such, it's no wonder that the driver of such a long-rood monster recently challenged a Lamborghini Huracan to a quarter-mile duel.

Fortunately, the battle took place at the drag strip, meaning that the two velocity tools could enjoy the safety and the prepped surface of the track - the Palm Beach International Raceway was the one hosting the fight.Now, the piece of footage documenting the race, which can be found at the bottom of the page, doesn't mention anything about the cars. Nevertheless, there are few details we can discuss.We'll start with the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine: this example of the V10 monster is famous in the drag racing realm, since it is run by Brooks, the YouTuber behind the Drag Times label.The machine is the standard LP610-4 model, if we might call the 610 horsepower monster so and comes in stock condition.As for the Bimmer, the quarter-mile time of the thing tells us this has probably been gifted with a tune. You see, the super-sedan managed to play the 1,320 feet game in 10.7 seconds, which is slightly better than what the factory incarnation of the M5 can do.It's worth noting that both go-fast monsters come with all-paw hardware, while their drivers have exercised the launch (we're talking about the Christmas Tree game here), so the starting phase of the race is particularly interesting.However, this is the kind of battle that will keep the audience on their toes from start to finish, which is why it deserves a round of applause.