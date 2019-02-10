Tuned BMW M6 Drag Races Lamborghini Aventador, The Battle Is Tight

The looks of the Lamborghini Aventador mean that showing up at a drag racing event in one of these Italian exotics will draw plenty of attention. Did we say "attention"? We should've used "competition" instead, as such Raging Bulls are obviously the targets of tuner cars.

We're here to deliver another example of this, one that sees a Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 (this is the standard model, if we might call the 700 horsepower monster so) being challenged by a BMW M6.Now, since the standard M6 wouldn't stand a chance against the Raging Bull, the driver of the Bavarian toy had taken the big coupe to the gym before the battle.The twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 that occupies the engine compartment of the M car had been gifted with a custom exhaust supplied by Akrapovic, as well as with custommapping.Following the update, the unit now allows the one in the driver's seat to play with 730 ponies.It's worth noting the event that brought the Lamborghini Aventador and the BMW M6 together involved a one-kilometer run, with a rolling start taking place at around 50 km/h (that would be 31 mph).Alas, the piece of footage documenting the fight doesn't include the maximum velocity numbers (this is the factor that determines the winner, regardless of which car crosses the finish line first).And the YouTuber who caught the whole thing on camera only talks about the best Vmax value of the day for the modded M6, with the Bimmer having managed to climb to 268 km/h (166 mph).Then again, the clip also shows other battles that took place at the said velocity event. As such, the whole video is worthy of our attention. For instance, another go-fast toy that went all out during the said event was a Mercedes-S63, which had also been tuned. Spoiler alert: the Affalterbach sedan had been dialed all the way to 650 horses.