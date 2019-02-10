autoevolution

Tuned BMW M6 Drag Races Lamborghini Aventador, The Battle Is Tight

10 Feb 2019, 7:07 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
The looks of the Lamborghini Aventador mean that showing up at a drag racing event in one of these Italian exotics will draw plenty of attention. Did we say "attention"? We should've used "competition" instead, as such Raging Bulls are obviously the targets of tuner cars.
4 photos
Tuned M6 drag races AventadorTuned M6 drag races AventadorTuned M6 drag races Aventador
We're here to deliver another example of this, one that sees a Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 (this is the standard model, if we might call the 700 horsepower monster so) being challenged by a BMW M6.

Now, since the standard M6 wouldn't stand a chance against the Raging Bull, the driver of the Bavarian toy had taken the big coupe to the gym before the battle.

The twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 that occupies the engine compartment of the M car had been gifted with a custom exhaust supplied by Akrapovic, as well as with custom ECU mapping.

Following the update, the unit now allows the one in the driver's seat to play with 730 ponies.

It's worth noting the event that brought the Lamborghini Aventador and the BMW M6 together involved a one-kilometer run, with a rolling start taking place at around 50 km/h (that would be 31 mph).

Alas, the piece of footage documenting the fight doesn't include the maximum velocity numbers (this is the factor that determines the winner, regardless of which car crosses the finish line first).

And the YouTuber who caught the whole thing on camera only talks about the best Vmax value of the day for the modded M6, with the Bimmer having managed to climb to 268 km/h (166 mph).

Then again, the clip also shows other battles that took place at the said velocity event. As such, the whole video is worthy of our attention. For instance, another go-fast toy that went all out during the said event was a Mercedes-AMG S63, which had also been tuned. Spoiler alert: the Affalterbach sedan had been dialed all the way to 650 horses.

BMW M6 lamborghini aventador drag racing BMW Lamborghini
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Latest car models:
SUBARU LegacySUBARU Legacy CompactTOYOTA Tacoma Double CabTOYOTA Tacoma Double Cab Midsize PickupNISSAN Rogue SportNISSAN Rogue Sport Small SUVAUDI TT RS RoadsterAUDI TT RS Roadster Coupe CabrioAUDI TT RS CoupeAUDI TT RS Coupe CoupeAll car models  
 
 