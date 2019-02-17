Mercedes-AMG E63 S Plows Through Heavy Snow, Doesn't Get Stuck

The current incarnation of the Mercedes-AMG E63 S is a memorable piece of German engineering. You see, this super-sedan is muscular enough to leave the Porscha Panamera behind in a drag race, while also being able to beat the Zuffenhausen rival on the track. And it can probably to the same to the Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door, since it's considerably lighter. But what if it were to compete against a G-Class?

You see, the piece of footage at the bottom of the page comes to answer that question. As such, we get to see the Affalterbach four-door getting driven in the snow.



And this isn't your average winter drifting session (speaking of which, AMG G63 and the Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder). Instead, an example of the E63 S Edition One meets thick snow, with the driver welding the throttle. Oh, and the whole shenanigan is filmed from inside a G-Class.



Thus, the 612 ponies of the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 put quite a burden on the all-paw hardware of the machine, but the Merc doesn't get stuck. Of course, the soundtrack of the adventure is just as enticing as the visual side, which is why we're inviting you to turn up the volume before reaching for that play button.



Nore that this E63 S Edition One belongs to an aficionado knows as Gercollector - here's a peak inside the man's garage. Now, if you're stressed about not owning a bunch of supercars yet, you might want to steer clear of this link, as the collector's giant



