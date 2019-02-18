Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder Shows Up in German Traffic, Debut Close

autoevolution

Now that the Lamborghini Huracan Evo is among us, the time has come to think about the future models that will join the V10 side of the Sant'Agata Bolognese lineup. Of course, this brings us to the Huracan Evo Spyder.
Multiple prototypes of the open-top Raging Bull have already been spotted across the world (here's one doing its thing in the US, for instance), with the test car in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page testing in Germany.

Nowadays, open-air supercars sit extremely close to their fixed-roof counterparts in terms of performance. And we're not expecting the Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder to be an exception.

And since the Evo mid-cycle revamp has gifted the standard Huracan, if we might call it so, with the 640 horsepower engine from the Performance, storing the top will only allow one to get an even better taste of the V10's naturally aspirated growl - jkeep in mind that atmoshperic engines are an endangered species, even in the supercar realm.

Engine aside, the facelift of the Huracan also sharpened up the handling. For one thing, we have rear-wheel steering, along with a more intelligent all-paw hardware (torque vectoring and all).

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Huracan Evo Coupe brought a noticeable increase over the base price of the original 2015 Huracan - the latter can be had for at least $260,000 in the US, while the first used to kick off at $237,000. Of course, the cloth top will come with a premium.

With the Huracan Evo Coupe still being a fresh arrival, we might not get to see the Spyder version this Spring. Nevertheless, the Italian automotive producer should introduce the newcomer by the end of the year.

And with McLaren having released the 720S Spider and Ferrari having delivered the 488 Pista Spider, the Huracan Evo Spyder has a uber-tough competition to face.


 

