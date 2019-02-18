autoevolution

Rolls-Royce Can’t Keep Up With Demand Thanks To the Cullinan

Love them or hate them, SUVs and car-based crossovers are all the rage these days. From the likes of the Dacia Duster and Suzuki Jimny to leviathans like the BMW X7 and Lincoln Navigator, people all across the world can’t get enough of the utility vehicle craze.
Even Ferrari announced the Purosangue, its first-ever entry in the segment, featuring all-wheel drive and a hybridized V8 from the Italian automaker’s upcoming supercar. But Rolls-Royce has a different idea in regard to what a high-end SUV should be, and this is where the Cullinan steps in.

Revealed in May 2018 and retailing at $325,000 before opening the options and personalization brochures, the Phantom-based utility vehicle isn’t named after the largest gem-quality rough diamond ever discovered just because Rolls-Royce wants to impress. It is even more luxurious than the Bentley Bentayga, and that’s saying something.

Produced at the Goodwood plant alongside the Phantom, the Double R can’t keep up with demand for the thing even though the first examples of the breed arrived in showrooms in November 2018. Automotive News understands from Martin Fritsches, chief executive of the British automaker in the Americas, that “many customers who already drive the Dawn or Phantom buy a second Rolls-Royce.”

“Self-indulgence” is what motivates these people to add the Cullinan to their car collection, and according to Rolls-Royce, the order books are full through July 2019. In the ballpark of half of Cullinan customers are new to the brand, and the luxo-SUV is incredibly successful with women.

Stefano Domenicali of Lamborghini said the same thing about the Urus before the production model went official, and now look at the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese. Sales are better than ever before, and even though Bentley came up with the Bentayga Speed (306 km/h), the Urus (305 km/h) accelerates quicker and handles better.

Because of the high-riding Roller, the Goodwood-based automaker had to increase its staff by 200 jobs, now totaling 2,000 employees. For the sake of comparison, Rolls-Royce had 1,300 employees five years ago.
