autoevolution

2020 Bentley Bentayga Speed Dethrones Lamborghini Urus By 1 KM/H

14 Feb 2019, 17:51 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Described as “the world’s fastest, most luxurious SUV,” the Bentayga Speed is capable of 306 km/h (190 mph) on full song. The Lamborghini Urus, which was hailed as the world’s fastest SUV” when introduced in December 2017, makes do with 305 km/h.
22 photos
2020 Bentley Bentayga Speed2020 Bentley Bentayga Speed2020 Bentley Bentayga Speed2020 Bentley Bentayga Speed2020 Bentley Bentayga Speed2020 Bentley Bentayga Speed2020 Bentley Bentayga Speed2020 Bentley Bentayga Speed2020 Bentley Bentayga Speed2020 Bentley Bentayga Speed2020 Bentley Bentayga Speed2020 Bentley Bentayga Speed2020 Bentley Bentayga Speed2020 Bentley Bentayga Speed2020 Bentley Bentayga Speed2020 Bentley Bentayga Speed2020 Bentley Bentayga Speed2020 Bentley Bentayga Speed2020 Bentley Bentayga Speed2020 Bentley Bentayga Speed2020 Bentley Bentayga Speed
Looking at the bigger picture, the Volkswagen Group appears to be running out of ideas in the ultra-luxury SUV segment. But on the other hand, there’s no denying the Bentayga Speed is much more luxurious than the sportier Urus.

Suck-squeeze-bang-blow comes courtesy of a 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 massaged to develop 635 PS (626 horsepower), which is 15 ponies down on the Urus. Adding insult to injury, there’s a huge difference in displacement between the two along with the number of cylinders.

Make no mistake about it; the W12 is capable of much more than that. In the case of the Continental GT SuperSports from the previous generation, the elephantine engine churned out 710 PS (700 horsepower) and no fewer than 1,017 Nm (750 pound-feet) of torque.

Featuring “bespoke revisions” that provide “more dynamic drive” when you’re in the mood for carving corners, the Bentayga Speed features “enhanced equipment” such as the optional carbon-fiber braking system. Set to premiere in March 2019 at the Geneva Motor Show, the luxo-SUV “builds on Speed tradition dating back to 2007.”

Care to guess how much this fellow needs to hit 100 km/h (62 mph)? Make that 3.9 seconds, three-tenths more than the Lamborghini Urus with the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. Coincidence or not, the Urus comes as standard with carbon-ceramic brakes and active roll stabilization.

Significant use of Alcantara makes the Speed stand out from other Bentayga variants. Bentley isn’t stopping here, matching the dark-tint headlights and tailgate spoiler with “swooshes” around the door and door grab, edge of the seat cushions, and backrest bolsters.

Diamond quilting for the contrast stitching, Speed badging, illuminated treadplate signature, and unlimited personalization options are also worthy of mention. Bentley can even change the front fascia panels with carbon fiber, although that would spoil the looks of the dignified giant from Crewe.
2020 Bentley Bentayga Speed W12 Bentley Bentayga Speed SUV Bentley Bentayga luxury Bentley
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
BENTLEY models:
BENTLEY Continental GTCBENTLEY Continental GTC Roadster & ConvertibleBENTLEY BENTAYGA HYBRIDBENTLEY BENTAYGA HYBRID LuxuryBENTLEY Continental GTBENTLEY Continental GT LuxuryBENTLEY MulsanneBENTLEY Mulsanne LuxuryBENTLEY Continental GTC SupersportsBENTLEY Continental GTC Supersports Roadster & ConvertibleAll BENTLEY models  
 
 