2020 Bentley Bentayga Speed Dethrones Lamborghini Urus By 1 KM/H

Described as “the world’s fastest, most luxurious SUV,” the Bentayga Speed is capable of 306 km/h (190 mph) on full song. The Lamborghini Urus, which was hailed as the world’s fastest SUV” when introduced in December 2017, makes do with 305 km/h. 22 photos SUV segment. But on the other hand, there’s no denying the



Suck-squeeze-bang-blow comes courtesy of a 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 massaged to develop 635 PS (626 horsepower), which is 15 ponies down on the Urus. Adding insult to injury, there’s a huge difference in displacement between the two along with the number of cylinders.



Make no mistake about it; the W12 is capable of much more than that. In the case of the Continental GT SuperSports from the previous generation, the elephantine engine churned out 710 PS (700 horsepower) and no fewer than 1,017 Nm (750 pound-feet) of torque.



Featuring “bespoke revisions” that provide “more dynamic drive” when you’re in the mood for carving corners, the Bentayga Speed features “enhanced equipment” such as the optional carbon-fiber braking system. Set to premiere in March 2019 at the Geneva Motor Show, the luxo-SUV “builds on Speed tradition dating back to 2007.”



Care to guess how much this fellow needs to hit 100 km/h (62 mph)? Make that 3.9 seconds, three-tenths more than the Lamborghini Urus with the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. Coincidence or not, the Urus comes as standard with carbon-ceramic brakes and active roll stabilization.



Significant use of Alcantara makes the Speed stand out from other



