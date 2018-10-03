autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2018 Paris Motor Show  
 

Bentley Drops Bentayga Diesel From European Lineup

3 Oct 2018, 13:45 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Industry
As if diesel wasn’t controversial enough following the Dieselgate scandal, Bentley didn’t think twice before introducing the Bentayga Diesel two years ago at the Paris Motor Show. The Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure spells the end for the worst-selling model in the range in Europe, but Bentley will continue selling the oil-chugging engine in markets where the WLTP doesn’t bother the British automaker.
20 photos
2017 Bentley Bentayga Diesel2017 Bentley Bentayga Diesel2017 Bentley Bentayga Diesel2017 Bentley Bentayga Diesel2017 Bentley Bentayga Diesel2017 Bentley Bentayga Diesel2017 Bentley Bentayga Diesel2017 Bentley Bentayga Diesel2017 Bentley Bentayga Diesel2017 Bentley Bentayga Diesel2017 Bentley Bentayga Diesel2017 Bentley Bentayga Diesel2017 Bentley Bentayga Diesel2017 Bentley Bentayga Diesel2017 Bentley Bentayga Diesel2017 Bentley Bentayga Diesel2017 Bentley Bentayga Diesel2017 Bentley Bentayga Diesel2017 Bentley Bentayga Diesel
“The legislative conditions have changed in Europe, and a significant shift in attitude towards diesel-powered cars has been widely documented,” said Bentley to Autocar.co.uk. The hype surrounding electrification is another reason why diesel is no longer in demand, and therefore, the Bentayga V8 serves as an indirect replacement.

The V6-powered Bentayga Hybrid and Bentayga W12 complete the lineup, and soon enough, the Bentayga Speed will bump performance to the next level. Those who can’t do without the 900 Nm (664 pound-feet) of torque from 1,000 to 3,250 revolutions per minute can make their purchase from countries outside of the European Union. Australia, Russia, and South Africa will continue offering the Bentayga Diesel, along with the Audi SQ7 TDI upon which the luxed-up SUV is based.

When you think about it, how does one spend so much money on the most luxurious utility vehicle in the world, complete with compression ignition? The 4.0-liter engine doesn’t rattle like diesel engines of old and the driving range is good enough, but still, Bentley and diesel don’t go together.

It’s also an unknown how much Bentley has lost on each sale considering the development costs. And compliance costs. And marketing. Knowing the Volkswagen Group, the higher-ups will let this failure slide knowing that the electrified future will open Bentley to customers that wouldn’t have considered the automaker up to this point.

Starting at £135,800, the Bentayga Diesel is almost identically priced to the Bentayga V8 (£136,200) in the United Kingdom. The 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12, on the other hand, retails from £162,700.
bentley bentayga diesel Bentley Bentayga Bentley diesel SUV Europe
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
May the Space Force Be With You How the Mercedes Automated Valet Parking Works BMW Concepts That Previewed Production ModelsBMW Concepts That Previewed Production Models
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Is It Cheating? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile 5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making CarsFive Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making Cars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America Five Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never RetunFive Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never Retun
BENTLEY models:
BENTLEY BENTAYGA HYBRIDBENTLEY BENTAYGA HYBRID LuxuryBENTLEY Continental GTBENTLEY Continental GT LuxuryBENTLEY MulsanneBENTLEY Mulsanne LuxuryBENTLEY Continental GTC SupersportsBENTLEY Continental GTC Supersports Roadster & ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT SupersportsBENTLEY Continental GT Supersports LuxuryAll BENTLEY models  
 
 