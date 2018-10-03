Bentley Drops Bentayga Diesel From European Lineup

As if diesel wasn’t controversial enough following the Dieselgate scandal, Bentley didn’t think twice before introducing the Bentayga Diesel two years ago at the Paris Motor Show. The Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure spells the end for the worst-selling model in the range in Europe, but Bentley will continue selling the oil-chugging engine in markets where the WLTP doesn’t bother the British automaker.
“The legislative conditions have changed in Europe, and a significant shift in attitude towards diesel-powered cars has been widely documented,” said Bentley to Autocar.co.uk. The hype surrounding electrification is another reason why diesel is no longer in demand, and therefore, the Bentayga V8 serves as an indirect replacement.
The V6-powered Bentayga Hybrid and Bentayga W12 complete the lineup, and soon enough, the Bentayga Speed will bump performance to the next level. Those who can’t do without the 900 Nm (664 pound-feet) of torque from 1,000 to 3,250 revolutions per minute can make their purchase from countries outside of the European Union. Australia, Russia, and South Africa will continue offering the Bentayga Diesel, along with the Audi SQ7 TDI upon which the luxed-up SUV is based.
When you think about it, how does one spend so much money on the most luxurious utility vehicle in the world, complete with compression ignition? The 4.0-liter engine doesn’t rattle like diesel engines of old and the driving range is good enough, but still, Bentley and diesel don’t go together.
It’s also an unknown how much Bentley has lost on each sale considering the development costs. And compliance costs. And marketing. Knowing the Volkswagen Group, the higher-ups will let this failure slide knowing that the electrified future will open Bentley to customers that wouldn’t have considered the automaker up to this point.
Starting at £135,800, the Bentayga Diesel is almost identically priced to the Bentayga V8 (£136,200) in the United Kingdom. The 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12, on the other hand, retails from £162,700.
