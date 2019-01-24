autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  

New Bentley Special Edition Heading To 2019 Geneva Motor Show

24 Jan 2019, 15:53 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
This year marks the 100th anniversary of Bentley, founded in 1919 by British engineer Walter Owen Bentley. A “special edition” confirmed to debut in March at the Geneva Motor Show will kick off the party, and based on the design of the hood and grille, we’re dealing with the Continental GT.
13 photos
2019 Bentley Continental GT Speed2019 Bentley Continental GT Speed2019 Bentley Continental GT Speed2019 Bentley Continental GT Speed2019 Bentley Continental GT Speed2019 Bentley Continental GT Speed2019 Bentley Continental GT Speed2019 Bentley Continental GT Speed2019 Bentley Continental GT Speed2019 Bentley Continental GT Speed2019 Bentley Continental GT Speed2019 Bentley Continental GT Speed
White accents for the grille and the years 1919 and 2019 embedded in the hood-mounted logo are visible, along with British Racing Green paintwork. It’s hard to tell what type of BRG the special edition is painted in, though the number 9 on the grille appears to be a tribute to dark green-painted Blower No. 9.

Described as “the most famous Bentley in the world,” Blower No. 9 of Sir Henry “Tim” Birkin raced in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1930. He and Jean Chassagne managed to race for 138 laps, coming in on 11th, while a second Blower (No. 8) completed 144 laps for 10th place.

On the other hand, listen closely to the teaser clip. The broadcaster talks about 60 cars on the grid, which gets us to the 1926 edition of Le Mans. No. 9 was one of three 3-Litre cars entered in the 24-hour endurance race, but as fate would have it, No. 9 retired with a broken valve. Even more curiously, the teaser clip shows Bentley in the winners' corner at Le Mans, but that didn’t happen in 1926. 1930, on the other hand, marks the final victory for the Bentley Boys.

Team Bentley went on to repeat the feat in 2003 with Tom Kristensen, Rinaldo Capello, and Guy Smith, besting another Bentley and the Audi R8 LMP of Champion Racing. These being said, does it even matter which car or Le Mans is referenced by Bentley?

Turning our attention back to the limited-run Continental GT, the automaker talks about “a highly evocative model.” Bentley’s website already has a section where customers can register interest in the yet-to-be-revealed grand tourer.

Don’t expect a bump in horsepower or torque, though. The W12 gave Bentley a few problems over the switch from NEDC to WLTP. On the other hand, the twin-turbo engine in the Bentayga Speed is expected to churn out 650 PS (641 horsepower).

Editor's note:

Continental GT Speed pictured in the gallery.
2019 Bentley Continental GT Special Edition Bentley Continental Gt 2019 Geneva Motor Show Bentley
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
BENTLEY models:
BENTLEY Continental GTCBENTLEY Continental GTC Roadster & ConvertibleBENTLEY BENTAYGA HYBRIDBENTLEY BENTAYGA HYBRID LuxuryBENTLEY Continental GTBENTLEY Continental GT LuxuryBENTLEY MulsanneBENTLEY Mulsanne LuxuryBENTLEY Continental GTC SupersportsBENTLEY Continental GTC Supersports Roadster & ConvertibleAll BENTLEY models  
 
 