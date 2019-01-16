Lamborghini Urus Scares Girls, Bentley Bentayga Is a Classier Gentlemen's SUV

Ever since the days of Top Gear, grandpa Tiff has always had a way with the ladies. His charm has certainly not diminished with age, as we saw when two girls were invited to sample the Bentley Bentayga and Lamborghini Urus.
The two SUVs are similar and different in several ways. Both companies now reside under the VW Group umbrella, which allowed them to develop their first-ever SUVs using the same modular platform. Speed is something they do well but in slightly different ways.
The Bentayga shown here is the cheaper V8-powered model, the 550 horsepower one. It delivers strong acceleration combined with a feeling of luxury, but if that's not your thing and you have deep pockets, a 608 HP W12 engine is also available. Meanwhile, the only Urus has the same sized block, a 4.0-liter V8, but it's a 650 HP sledgehammer.
Quite a lot of time is spent talking about options and interiors. Both SUVs have the same rear seat infotainment system but charge differently for the feature. Also, the Anima switch in the Lambo is confusing to non-Italians and a bit awkward to use.
This video is by no means the definitive comparison between the two. We mostly watched it due to Tiff's charisma, but also for the insight provided by the female guests. The representative of Britain is a brunette who agrees with Tiff that the Bentayga is classier, while the blonde Italian girl in the Urus wishes the driver would drive more slowly but still enjoys the Lamborghini pedigree. It's probably time to search for better reaction videos.
Yes, a few years after the hated Bentayga was released, ladies are calling it classy while the Lamborghini super-SUV is considered fussy. But shockingly, at the end of the video, the British girl who said she preferred the Bentley said she'd rather have the Urus. The bad boys always get the girl!
