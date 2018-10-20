autoevolution

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Expected To Debut At 2019 Geneva Motor Show

20 Oct 2018, 18:46 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
First came the Chiron, then the Chiron Sport. The third incarnation of the W16 quad-turbocharged hypercar is the Divo, but Bugatti is already preparing to take the veil off the fourth member of the family. Enter the Chiron Super Sport, which is likely to premiere next March at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.
29 photos
Bugatti Chiron SportBugatti Chiron SportBugatti Chiron SportBugatti Chiron SportBugatti Chiron SportBugatti Chiron SportBugatti Chiron SportBugatti Chiron SportBugatti Chiron SportBugatti Chiron SportBugatti Chiron SportBugatti Chiron SportBugatti Chiron SportBugatti Chiron SportBugatti Chiron SportBugatti Chiron SportBugatti Chiron Sport2019 Bugatti Divo and Stephan Winkelmann2019 Bugatti Divo2019 Bugatti Divo2019 Bugatti Divo2019 Bugatti Divo2019 Bugatti Divo2019 Bugatti Divo2019 Bugatti Divo2019 Bugatti Divo2019 Bugatti Divo2019 Bugatti Divo
Coming to the United States for the 2020 model year, “sketches of the new car were shown to VIP customers at the time of the Divo’s unveiling at Chateau Saint-Jean.” According to The Supercar Blog, the Chiron Super Sport is described as “a beauty of speed” and “ground-to-ground missile.”

It is understood that Bugatti will build 20 to 40 examples of the breed. Some have been spoken for by Bugatti enthusiasts, and knowing the French automaker’s clientele, the Chiron Super Sport will be sold out by March 2019. In regard to pricing, it is far from clear if Bugatti will position the newcomer between the Chiron Sport and Divo or go all out with Divo-like pricing.

For reference, the Divo is the most expensive Bugatti of them all, retailing at €5 million before even going through the options list and customization. That princely sum converts to $5.7 million at the current exchange rate, which is equivalent to a mansion in some of the poshest cities in the world.

In regard to the suck-squeeze-bang-blow side of the deal, the Chiron Super Sport will surpass the 1,500-horsepower mark thanks to a couple of modifications. Less restrictive intake and exhaust systems, stronger pistons and connecting rods, and a more aggressive crankshaft profile are some of the changes that could turn the Chiron Sport into the Chiron Super Sport.

If Bugatti keeps the Chiron in production for as long as the Veyron, then the replacement would arrive sometime in 2026. In the meantime, Bugatti has announced that electrification is the way forward. Given time, the quad-turbo W16 with 8.0 liters displacement will go down in history as the last of its kind, an engineering marvel and royalty among internal combustion engines.
2020 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 2019 Geneva Motor Show Bugatti Chiron Super Sport W16 Bugatti Chiron hypercar Bugatti
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Is It Cheating? WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
BUGATTI models:
BUGATTI DivoBUGATTI Divo ExoticBUGATTI Chiron SportBUGATTI Chiron Sport ExoticBUGATTI ChironBUGATTI Chiron ExoticBUGATTI Veyron Grand Sport VitesseBUGATTI Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse ExoticBUGATTI Veyron Super SportBUGATTI Veyron Super Sport ExoticAll BUGATTI models  
 
 