Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Expected To Debut At 2019 Geneva Motor Show

First came the Chiron, then the Chiron Sport. The third incarnation of the W16 quad-turbocharged hypercar is the Divo, but Bugatti is already preparing to take the veil off the fourth member of the family. Enter the Chiron Super Sport, which is likely to premiere next March at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.
Coming to the United States for the 2020 model year, “sketches of the new car were shown to VIP customers at the time of the Divo’s unveiling at Chateau Saint-Jean.” According to The Supercar Blog, the Chiron Super Sport is described as “a beauty of speed” and “ground-to-ground missile.”
It is understood that Bugatti will build 20 to 40 examples of the breed. Some have been spoken for by Bugatti enthusiasts, and knowing the French automaker’s clientele, the Chiron Super Sport will be sold out by March 2019. In regard to pricing, it is far from clear if Bugatti will position the newcomer between the Chiron Sport and Divo or go all out with Divo-like pricing.
For reference, the Divo is the most expensive Bugatti of them all, retailing at €5 million before even going through the options list and customization. That princely sum converts to $5.7 million at the current exchange rate, which is equivalent to a mansion in some of the poshest cities in the world.
In regard to the suck-squeeze-bang-blow side of the deal, the Chiron Super Sport will surpass the 1,500-horsepower mark thanks to a couple of modifications. Less restrictive intake and exhaust systems, stronger pistons and connecting rods, and a more aggressive crankshaft profile are some of the changes that could turn the Chiron Sport into the Chiron Super Sport.
If Bugatti keeps the Chiron in production for as long as the Veyron, then the replacement would arrive sometime in 2026. In the meantime, Bugatti has announced that electrification is the way forward. Given time, the quad-turbo W16 with 8.0 liters displacement will go down in history as the last of its kind, an engineering marvel and royalty among internal combustion engines.
It is understood that Bugatti will build 20 to 40 examples of the breed. Some have been spoken for by Bugatti enthusiasts, and knowing the French automaker’s clientele, the Chiron Super Sport will be sold out by March 2019. In regard to pricing, it is far from clear if Bugatti will position the newcomer between the Chiron Sport and Divo or go all out with Divo-like pricing.
For reference, the Divo is the most expensive Bugatti of them all, retailing at €5 million before even going through the options list and customization. That princely sum converts to $5.7 million at the current exchange rate, which is equivalent to a mansion in some of the poshest cities in the world.
In regard to the suck-squeeze-bang-blow side of the deal, the Chiron Super Sport will surpass the 1,500-horsepower mark thanks to a couple of modifications. Less restrictive intake and exhaust systems, stronger pistons and connecting rods, and a more aggressive crankshaft profile are some of the changes that could turn the Chiron Sport into the Chiron Super Sport.
If Bugatti keeps the Chiron in production for as long as the Veyron, then the replacement would arrive sometime in 2026. In the meantime, Bugatti has announced that electrification is the way forward. Given time, the quad-turbo W16 with 8.0 liters displacement will go down in history as the last of its kind, an engineering marvel and royalty among internal combustion engines.