New 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost Rendered with Tuner Look, Kahn Wheels

17 Feb 2019, 9:50 UTC ·
Nowadays, the Internet is bombarded with renderings of future cars or pixel plays that portray various derivatives for fresh arrivals. And a recent example of the sort has to do with the next generation of the Rolls-Royce Ghost.
We've already seen series of spyshots that portray the 2021 Ghost and we're expecting that these pics have inspired digital artist E.Milano to come up with the rendering we have here.

While the render is welcome, we have to note the image portrays a custom look for the Roller, rather than focusing on the next-gen image. For instance, the lavish saloon is showcased with a sportier front apron, while it also packs hefty aero elements on its sides. Then we have the imposing wheels, which come from British specialist Kahn Design.

Nevertheless, with prototypes of the 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost showcasing elements such as sportier roofline and sleeker headlights, the pixel play we have here isn't that much of a stretch.

The British automotive producer brought along the previous generation of its entry-level model, if we may call it so, back in 2010, so the 2021 car is set to be an all-new model.

For instance, it will be underpinned by the aluminum architecture that is currently found underneath the Phantom and the Cullinan. The structure, which is unique to Rolls-Royce, is set to increase torsional rigidity, which will bring benefits in terms of both ride and handling.

As for the motivation, this should be provided by the carmaker's twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12, as is the case with the other two models mentioned above. And yes, a certain degree of electrification is possible, even though this might not be available at the launch of the vehicle.

Goodwood should introduce the all-new Ghost next year, which means the luxury sedan is set to come to the market as a 2021 model.

 

Custom made Rolls Royce Saloon F & C by E.Milano™-çinfo@emilano.com - @e.milanodesign - Wheels by @afzalkahn @akahndesign

A post shared by d i s e g n o d i E. Milano™ (@e.milanodesign) on Feb 12, 2019 at 9:11am PST

Rolls-Royce Ghost Rolls-Royce rendering
