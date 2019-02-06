New Rolls-Royce Ghost Spied Testing, Shows More Dynamic Silhouette

Now that Rolls-Royce has revealed the Phantom VIII range-topper and the Cullinan, the time has almost come for Goodwood to bring us a new generation of the Ghost, also known as the driver's RR.

The current Ghost came to the world back in 2010, which means it will get to enjoy about a decade of market presence - the newcomer should land late next year or in the first part of 2021. The least large model in the Spirit of Ecstasy lineup still hasn't reached its advanced testing stages, which is why the prototype that brought us here is covered in heavy camo.Even so, if we take a look at the luxury sedan's silhouette, we notice a more dynamic-looking greenhouse, with slightly more raked pillars.Up front, the thin headlights remind us of the Phantom look, while the length-to-width ratio of the imposing grille is now closer to that of a square. Take a look at the posterior of the prototype, though, and you'll notice the provisional taillights.Underneath the skin, though, the new Ghost is expected to ride on a slightly more compact version of the architecture that underpins both the Phantom and the Cullinan The current car already feels surprisingly dynamic for its size (here's our review) and we're expecting the next generation to take this even further, while maintaining the level of coziness such machines are famous for.We're not expecting the lavish four-door to debut with anything else than the familiar twin-turbo V12 heart, which effortlessly provides low-end torque. However, with the British automotive producer considering electrification, we should get to see efforts made in this direction, probably later on in the vehicle's life cycle.And with parent company BMW making serious steps down the green propulsion pathway, there will be plenty of technology for Rolls-Royce to rely on.The current Ghost came to the world back in 2010, which means it will get to enjoy about a decade of market presence - the newcomer should land late next year or in the first part of 2021.