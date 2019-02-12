2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost Prototype Shows Sleeker Headlights

It was 2010 when the current generation of the Rolls-Royce Ghost came to the world. And since there's only so much the Phase Two (RR talk for facelift) can do, the Brits are currently working to deliver a new generation for its "entry-level" model, the Ghost.

10 photos



The Cullinan SUV and the new Phantom flagship sedan use a bespoke aluminum architecture and we're also expecting this to show up under the new Ghost. The superior torsional rigidity of the new platform should allow the luxury sedan to ride even smoother and please the driver even further compared to the outgoing model, which is surprisingly good at the latter, as we discovered in our



As for the body of the four-door, the prototypes might be covered in heavy camo, but we can still notice a few details. For instance, it looks like the roof line, along with the pillars will gift the machine with a slightly more aggressive profile.



And while the taillights are still provisional units, we can notice the sleeker headlights of the Goodwood machine. The overall length and wheelbase seem to be largely unchanged, but the vehicle might be slightly larger.



The engine compartment should be occupied by the same twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12 found on the



Given the current market trends, we could see a certain form of electrification on the behemoth, even though this might not be available at the launch of the vehicle.



