Carbon Body Rolls-Royce Wraith Rendered on Turbofan Wheels Looks Wild

The Rolls-Royce Wraith is the kind of behemoth that doesn't exactly fit in the world of carbon fiber toys. However, this won't stop the Internet from dreaming about a melange involving the big coup and the wonder material.
In fact, we've brought along a rendering that shows just that, namely an RR Wraith that has been gifted with a carbon body.
The pixel play portrays a Goodwood machine that has been gifted with a complete CF makeover and while this is obviously a tuning effort, the machine hasn't been gifted with extreme elements.
Carbon play aside, the Roller now packs air suspension that allows it to stick to the ground, when the one behind the wheel is in the mood for this. Then we have the custom wheels and tire package - this Wraith sits on Turbofan wheels, a development that traces its roots to the Porsche pedigree (here's an example for you).
Oh, and let's not forget the rollcage present inside the car - those of you who zoom in on the render will easily notice this element, especially since it comes dressed in white.
The digital artist behind the work is Khyzyl Saleem. We're talking about an aficionado who loves to deliver extreme takes on famous marques. And since he usually enjoys coming up with super-sized aero elements, the gear head took the time to explain the path he chose for this Rolls-Royce Wraith.
"Sometimes the simpler things are better," the brief message of the artist reads - oh, and by the way, here's an example of his... not so simple work
Returning to the Wraith, since the two-door is based on the Ghost, we'll probably get to see a new generation of the Coupe early next decade. And that's because the British automotive producer is currently testing the next-gen Ghost, as we've discussed on multiple occasions.
