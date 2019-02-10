Suzuki Jimny Black Bison by Wald Is Tougher Than a G-Class

Do not adjust your monitors, that is indeed the Suzuki Jimny, not a Mercedes G-Class. The transformation was previewed at the end of December, but we're more than happy with the real deal, which was presented this week at the Osaka Auto Messe 2019.

Wald International is a reputable name in the tuning world with massive success in the



But let's examine what's going. A lot of the magic happens at the front of the car. They've completely changed the front bumper and created new headlights as well, with halo and projector designs that are inspired by the new G-Class.



The hood is overkill since it features two layers of fake bodywork, but the add-on square indicators are pleasing, even though they're just as pointless as the air scoops. The bumper has that G63 look but also borrows something from the Ener-G-Force concept. Who remembers that?



For a real off-roader look, Wald opted to install a set of rugged Toyo tires, new wheels and a jacked up suspension. You can't miss the bolt-on fender flares and the side exhaust, which seems decorative. Wald offers a cool spare wheel cover, accessory lights, and even a roof wing. Check out the video, photo gallery and tell us what you think. We can only presume interior mods are on the way?



