Drone Footage Shows SpaceX Giant Net Testing on the Water

5 Suzuki Jimny SZ4 Launched in the UK

3 2018 Suzuki Jimny Gets 1.5-liter Engine In Europe

2 Hyundai Elantra Facelift Unofficially Revealed in Korea, Looks Like a New Car

1 Get to Know the 2018 Suzuki Jimny With Walkaround Videos from Japan

More on this:

Get to Know the 2018 Suzuki Jimny With Walkaround Videos from Japan

Japan is the only country in the world that still makes interesting, well-built small cars. And they don't get much more so than the all-new 2018 Suzuki Jimny. 6 photos



The bright acid green exterior paint matched with black body cladding is only the first of many design features that resemble the Mercedes G-Class. There's also the overall shape, which is even boxier than the previous generation, the Jeep-like grille and round headlights, fog lights, and indicators.



Owning a car is notoriously expensive in Japan, but the Jimny gets around this by being available as a kei car, which means it's about 3.5 meters long and has a 660cc motor with a little over 50 HP .



Despite the scooter-like displacement, this SUV wants to be taken seriously and offers AWD , low-range gearing, and advanced off-road traction. With all that ground clearance, it can cope with snow the way most Japanese cars won't.



Looking at the interior, we see just how much Suzuki has improved build quality since the old model. Sure, the plastics are hard, but you've got all the modern features you could want, including heated seats, push-button start, and a cool climate control setup.



Japanese buyers also like to have lots of features, so the 2018 Jimny is available with touchscreen infotainment, auto emergency braking, six airbags and cruise control. Though not standard, we hear every buyer orders them.



The 660cc engine leaves a lot of room under the hood, but there's also a 1.5-liter available right now. European models are expected to swap that for a 1.0-liter BoostJet turbo.



While irrelevant to most of our American readers who can't buy the Jimny and probably don't want something this small, these videos are still packed with novelty value. After all, the 2018 Jimny looks so fresh and is almost unique in that it's built on top of a ladder frame.The bright acid green exterior paint matched with black body cladding is only the first of many design features that resemble the Mercedes G-Class. There's also the overall shape, which is even boxier than the previous generation, the Jeep-like grille and round headlights, fog lights, and indicators.Owning a car is notoriously expensive in Japan, but the Jimny gets around this by being available as a kei car, which means it's about 3.5 meters long and has a 660cc motor with a little over 50Despite the scooter-like displacement, thiswants to be taken seriously and offers, low-range gearing, and advanced off-road traction. With all that ground clearance, it can cope with snow the way most Japanese cars won't.Looking at the interior, we see just how much Suzuki has improved build quality since the old model. Sure, the plastics are hard, but you've got all the modern features you could want, including heated seats, push-button start, and a cool climate control setup.Japanese buyers also like to have lots of features, so the 2018 Jimny is available with touchscreen infotainment, auto emergency braking, six airbags and cruise control. Though not standard, we hear every buyer orders them.The 660cc engine leaves a lot of room under the hood, but there's also a 1.5-liter available right now. European models are expected to swap that for a 1.0-liter BoostJet turbo.