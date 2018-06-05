New Rocket Design Burns Itself to Generate Thrust

2018 Suzuki Jimny Unofficially Revealed in Japan, Looks Very Boxy

While even the Mercedes G-Class is trying to break up some of its rough edges, the Suzuki Jimny is embracing is boxy off-roader look. This all-new generation is the going to be the manliest little car in the world! 3 photos



Bucking the crossover trend, the Suzuki is still rocking a ladder frame chassis. Our best way of describiing the body on top of that is "a 1970's car with modern fabrication." The front is dominated by a rectangular grille with five slats and simple round headlights.



Below that, we spot a black bumper with recessed sides that give you better approach angles. It looks a bit like the Hummer H2 in that regard. The profile of the lemony 4x4 features a square door and square windows.



There's a hint of fender flair, but nothing like what you get on a Wrangler or G-Class. It probably has something to do with the kei car market, which gives you certain tax benefits if the car you buy falls within specific dimensions.



Speaking of which, it's been reported that the JDM model that we see here has a 660cc 3-cylinder turbo engine with 54 horsepower. The international model, which will have a longer wheelbase, is going to be powered by either a 1-liter turbo or 1.2-liter conventional petrol with a mild hybrid system.



The 1-liter turbo should be quite popular since it will have 100 HP and 150 Nm of torque. However, the Jimny's road manners won't be as sporty as those of the



