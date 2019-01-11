Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder Spied Testing in America

AWD

A few days ago, the Evo Coupe was officially revealed after quite a bit of testing. A Spyder version is also coming, and this has just been filmed undergoing testing on Interstate 75 in America.This is hardly a surprise. America has been gobbling up Huracans and spitting out YouTube videos since its 2015 model year debut. But why test the car on a straight piece of highway and not at the track? Well, the Italians are no-doubt doing that as well, but any power increase for the V10 engine needs to be coupled with reliability and comfort as well.The spy video is short at only 33 seconds, but it does provide us with a couple of nice three-quarter shots and one from the back. The features of the Evo are unmistakable, though they appear even more radical with camouflage bringing out all the creases and cuts in the bodywork.What do we think of the styling? Well, the original Huracan kinda looked like a modern Countach, while this reminds us of the Gallardo facelift. Still, it's nice to have new tech, such as the rear-wheel steering andwhich can send all the power to one wheel. Also, the new 8.4-inch infotainment supports gesture commands, like a BMW.Differences over the current Huracan Spyder include the dear bumper, exhaust placement, and the whole front fascia. Also, the Evo boasts 630 horsepower in American money (640 PS) from a revised 5.2-liter compared to the old 602 ponies (610 PS).Buyers are undoubtedly going to enjoy being able to buy the same levels of grunt from the Performante in a normal Spyder body without the ridiculous ALA wing. However, it's worth noting that the Evo coupe starts from $260,000 in the United States, whereas the 2015 model was $237,000. Obviously, the Spyder will be even more money.