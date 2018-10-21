Soyuz Rocket Failure Caused by Collision Between First and Second Stages

Aston Martin Trademarks Valhalla For New Hybrid Hypercar

As for volume, the DBX Concept-inspired crossover we’ve been hearing about since eons ago is going into production The closest thing in regard to suck-squeeze-bang-blow is the DBS Superleggera, the third evolution of the DB11 after the DB11 AMR, packing 715 horsepower from a twin-turbocharged V12. But Aston Martin won’t be stopping here, not when there’s more to squeeze out of the Valkyrie.The Valkyrie AMR Pro is the next mid-engine design (codenamed AM-RB 002), and AM-RB 003 will serve as a cheaper alternative to the road-going Valkyrie. It is understood this model, also known as Son of Valkyrie, would combine six cylinders with two turbochargers and hybrid assistance. Production is expected to end after the 500th example rolls off the assembly line, with retail pricing estimated at $1 million.But wait, there’s more! Aston Martin has announced that it’s deriving the Valkyrie into a mid-engine supercar (AM-RB 004) as well, described by Andy Palmer as a rival to the likes of the Ferrari 488 and McLaren 720S. This model is on track for a 2020 launch, but for the time being, it’s not clear what sort of engine the newcomer will use.Having said these, Aston Martin has filed the trademark for “Valhalla” with the World Intellectual Property Organization. In Norse mythology, Valkyries carry the souls of slain warriors to Valhalla. Coincidence or not, it’s understood that Valhalla is the name of Project AM-RB 003. Auto Guide expects the Valhalla to arrive in 2021 “in both left- and right-hand-drive configurations.” By undercutting the Valkyrie, the Son of Valkyrie is expected to produce more than 800 horsepower, but most likely 900 and change for Aston Martin to compete against the likes of the Porsche 918 Spyder, McLaren P1, and Ferrari LaFerrari.As for volume, the DBX Concept-inspired crossover we’ve been hearing about since eons ago is going into production in late 2019 for the 2020 model year at the St Athan site in South Wales. For the time being, it still isn’t clear if the DBX will share the Second Century vehicle architecture with the DB11 and Vantage or if Aston Martin has something up its sleeve.