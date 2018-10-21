autoevolution

Aston Martin Trademarks Valhalla For New Hybrid Hypercar

21 Oct 2018, 15:30 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Announced in March 2016 as Project AM-RB 001, the Valkyrie will start production in 2019 with 1,130 horsepower. Coming courtesy of twelve cylinders, natural aspiration, and KERS, the output of the mid-engine hypercar is something that Aston Martin has never offered in the past.
11 photos
Aston Martin ValkyrieAston Martin ValkyrieAston Martin ValkyrieAston Martin ValkyrieAston Martin ValkyrieAston Martin ValkyrieAston Martin ValkyrieAston Martin ValkyrieAston Martin ValkyrieAston Martin Valkyrie
The closest thing in regard to suck-squeeze-bang-blow is the DBS Superleggera, the third evolution of the DB11 after the DB11 AMR, packing 715 horsepower from a twin-turbocharged V12. But Aston Martin won’t be stopping here, not when there’s more to squeeze out of the Valkyrie.

The Valkyrie AMR Pro is the next mid-engine design (codenamed AM-RB 002), and AM-RB 003 will serve as a cheaper alternative to the road-going Valkyrie. It is understood this model, also known as Son of Valkyrie, would combine six cylinders with two turbochargers and hybrid assistance. Production is expected to end after the 500th example rolls off the assembly line, with retail pricing estimated at $1 million.

But wait, there’s more! Aston Martin has announced that it’s deriving the Valkyrie into a mid-engine supercar (AM-RB 004) as well, described by Andy Palmer as a rival to the likes of the Ferrari 488 and McLaren 720S. This model is on track for a 2020 launch, but for the time being, it’s not clear what sort of engine the newcomer will use.

Having said these, Aston Martin has filed the trademark for “Valhalla” with the World Intellectual Property Organization. In Norse mythology, Valkyries carry the souls of slain warriors to Valhalla. Coincidence or not, it’s understood that Valhalla is the name of Project AM-RB 003.

Auto Guide expects the Valhalla to arrive in 2021 “in both left- and right-hand-drive configurations.” By undercutting the Valkyrie, the Son of Valkyrie is expected to produce more than 800 horsepower, but most likely 900 and change for Aston Martin to compete against the likes of the Porsche 918 Spyder, McLaren P1, and Ferrari LaFerrari.

As for volume, the DBX Concept-inspired crossover we’ve been hearing about since eons ago is going into production in late 2019 for the 2020 model year at the St Athan site in South Wales. For the time being, it still isn’t clear if the DBX will share the Second Century vehicle architecture with the DB11 and Vantage or if Aston Martin has something up its sleeve.
Aston Martin Valhalla hypercar aston martin Hybrid V6 trademark
Is It Cheating? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual What Is the Car Drag Coefficient? Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
ASTON MARTIN models:
ASTON MARTIN DBS SuperleggeraASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera CoupeASTON MARTIN DB11 AMRASTON MARTIN DB11 AMR CoupeASTON MARTIN V12 Vantage V600ASTON MARTIN V12 Vantage V600 CoupeASTON MARTIN VantageASTON MARTIN Vantage CoupeASTON MARTIN DB11 VolanteASTON MARTIN DB11 Volante Roadster & ConvertibleAll ASTON MARTIN models  
 
 