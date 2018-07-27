2020 Aston Martin Vanquish Could be The Automaker’s Mid-Engine Supercar

Drone Footage Shows SpaceX Giant Net Testing on the Water

In addition to the Valkyrie hypercar and “ the Brother of the Valkyrie ” scheduled for 2021, Aston Martin is working on a third mid-engine design. According to Andy Palmer, the supercar will duke it out in the same segment as the Ferrari 488 series and McLaren 720S, making it quite a tempting proposition for an automaker that’s specialized in sports cars and grand tourers. 11 photos



“Without saying yes, that sounds like a plausible solution for a beautiful name like Vanquish.” As you’re aware by now, the DBS Superleggera is the replacement of the VH platform-based Vanquish and Vanquish S. And for a nameplate that traces its roots back to 2001, it would be insane if Aston Martin would make do without the Vanquish in its Second Century lineup.



Speaking of the Second Century lineup, Aston Martin promised to introduce seven models in the first instance, starting with the DB11. “Car number five is our



“Obviously, Vanquish is an incredible name for us. It’s a more appropriate name for this car,” he told the media, which means that the supercar is more or less confirmed to be baptized Vanquish. On that note, what should we expect in terms of suck-squeeze-bang-blow?



There’s been talk of a twin-turbo V6 according to chief executive Andy Palmer, though the number of cylinders and displacement aren’t up to snuff when you’re competing with Ferrari, McLaren, and the 5.2-liter V10-engined Audi R8. The Mercedes- AMG 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 seems like the better proposition, along with “



Motoring.com.au also mentions the possibility of “an e-AWD system,” and when you think about it, that doesn’t sound impossible. With the e



Oh, and another thing. The Valkyrie starts with V, so why wouldn't Vanquish fit the supercar? On the other hand, the Vantage also starts with a V and has its engine up front.

