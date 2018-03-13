New Aston Martin Hypercar Coming In 2021 As “Brother Of The Valkyrie”

Remember when hypercar
wasn’t even a term? How times have changed since then, with Ferrari, Porsche, and McLaren fighting in the segment with F1-derived technology. Bugatti and Hennessey, on the other hand, are all about the top speed. It’s fair to say there have never been as many hypercars as there are today.
Aston Martin is a bit late to the party, but the V12-powered Valkyrie
promises to wow both from a design standpoint and from the driver’s seat. Designed in collaboration with Red Bull Racing, the $3.2-million hypercar is the stuff of dreams, and the British automaker knows that it has a winner on its hands.
On the flip side, Aston Martin
is looking forward to a second hypercar, one that’s described as “the brother of the Valkyrie.”
Coming in 2021 and confirmed by chief executive officer Andy Palmer, the yet-unnamed newcomer is anticipated to eclipse the performance of the Ferrari LaFerrari, McLaren P1, and Porsche 918 Spyder.
As per Autocar
, Palmer claimed: “We have more than one mid-engined project underway - more than two, if you count the Valkyrie. This new project will draw on all the know-how we’ve taken from the Valkyrie, as well as some of its visual identity and engineering capability, and bring it to a new sector of the market.”
The second of the three projects is the Ferrari 488- and McLaren 720S-rivaling mid-engine supercar
, which has been confirmed with hybrid assistance. And guess what? All three of these models are designed with the help of Red Bull, a context that paves the way for more collaborations and a deeper Formula 1 partnership.
“Perhaps the biggest indications of our intentions is that our office is next door to Adrian’s.” Newey
to be more precise, the Formula 1 engineer with ten Constructors’ Championships under his belt and the only one to have won titles with three different F1 teams. Don’t know about you, but Aston Martin steering away from the Bond theme in favor of world-class performance is a welcomed change.