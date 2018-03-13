autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

New Aston Martin Hypercar Coming In 2021 As “Brother Of The Valkyrie”

13 Mar 2018, 14:14 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Remember when hypercar wasn’t even a term? How times have changed since then, with Ferrari, Porsche, and McLaren fighting in the segment with F1-derived technology. Bugatti and Hennessey, on the other hand, are all about the top speed. It’s fair to say there have never been as many hypercars as there are today.
19 photos
Aston Martin Valkyrie (July 2017 design evolution)Aston Martin Valkyrie (July 2017 design evolution)Aston Martin Valkyrie (July 2017 design evolution)Aston Martin Valkyrie (July 2017 design evolution)Aston Martin Valkyrie (July 2017 design evolution)Aston Martin Valkyrie (July 2017 design evolution)Aston Martin Valkyrie (July 2017 design evolution)Aston Martin Valkyrie (July 2017 design evolution)Aston Martin Valkyrie (July 2017 design evolution)Aston Martin Valkyrie (July 2017 design evolution)Aston Martin Valkyrie (July 2017 design evolution)Aston Martin Valkyrie (July 2017 design evolution)Aston Martin Valkyrie (July 2017 design evolution)Aston Martin Valkyrie (July 2017 design evolution)Aston Martin Valkyrie (July 2017 design evolution)Aston Martin Valkyrie (July 2017 design evolution)Aston Martin Valkyrie (July 2017 design evolution)Aston Martin Valkyrie (July 2017 design evolution)
Aston Martin is a bit late to the party, but the V12-powered Valkyrie promises to wow both from a design standpoint and from the driver’s seat. Designed in collaboration with Red Bull Racing, the $3.2-million hypercar is the stuff of dreams, and the British automaker knows that it has a winner on its hands.

On the flip side, Aston Martin is looking forward to a second hypercar, one that’s described as “the brother of the Valkyrie.” Coming in 2021 and confirmed by chief executive officer Andy Palmer, the yet-unnamed newcomer is anticipated to eclipse the performance of the Ferrari LaFerrari, McLaren P1, and Porsche 918 Spyder.

As per Autocar, Palmer claimed: “We have more than one mid-engined project underway - more than two, if you count the Valkyrie. This new project will draw on all the know-how we’ve taken from the Valkyrie, as well as some of its visual identity and engineering capability, and bring it to a new sector of the market.”

The second of the three projects is the Ferrari 488- and McLaren 720S-rivaling mid-engine supercar, which has been confirmed with hybrid assistance. And guess what? All three of these models are designed with the help of Red Bull, a context that paves the way for more collaborations and a deeper Formula 1 partnership.

“Perhaps the biggest indications of our intentions is that our office is next door to Adrian’s.” Newey to be more precise, the Formula 1 engineer with ten Constructors’ Championships under his belt and the only one to have won titles with three different F1 teams. Don’t know about you, but Aston Martin steering away from the Bond theme in favor of world-class performance is a welcomed change.
Aston Martin Valkyrie Adrian Newey aston martin hypercar V12 Hybrid
The Immortal ICE King The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Booth Girls Have Cooties Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
ASTON MARTIN models:
ASTON MARTIN VantageASTON MARTIN Vantage CoupeASTON MARTIN DB11 VolanteASTON MARTIN DB11 Volante Roadster & ConvertibleASTON MARTIN V12 Vantage AMRASTON MARTIN V12 Vantage AMR CoupeASTON MARTIN DB7 ZagatoASTON MARTIN DB7 Zagato CoupeASTON MARTIN Vanquish SASTON MARTIN Vanquish S ExoticAll ASTON MARTIN models  