Well, they do say every person feels like the difficulties they encounter are the most difficult in the world, so in some ways, the two situations are indeed comparable. We don't know how your raise is coming along, but we're happy to inform you that said person has come up with a solution for the Aston Martin Valkyrie he has on order.And, to be fair, it's a pretty cool one. Based on an intricate analogy between the looks of the British hypercar and spaceships, and the fact he thinks it looks as though it could run rings on the surface of the Moon, the man decided to include our planet's natural satellite into his plan, somehow.And since not even the kind of people who have $2.6 million (base price) to spend on a car (albeit a hypercar) can take their wheels to the Moon at their leisure, he went for the second-best thing. He bought a piece of rock brought back from the Moon, had it certified, and will now ground it to fine dust and include it in the red paint that's going to cover the Valkyrie.It probably won't look anything special since Moon rock dust is just like our regular dust, only pricier and with a much cooler story. But at least it does give him something to talk about when he meets the other Valkyrie-owning peasants who had they cars painted using only earthly stuff.All joking aside, this is sure to boost the value of a car that's going to sell for a lot more than its acquisition price anyway, considering how exclusive Aston Martin's only hypercar is going to be and how unbelievably sexy it looks. Not that anyone's thinking about selling a car they haven't even driven yet.