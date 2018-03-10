Aston Martin Supercar Confirmed With Hybrid Assistance, Going On Sale In 2020

Speaking to Motoring
at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, chief executive officer Andy Palmer let it slip that the newcomer “will be based around an all-new carbon fiber monocoque with aluminum sub-frames.”
A first for Aston Martin, the supercar in question won’t make use of the twin-turbocharged V12 that powers the DB11.
The publication bets its two cents on the Mercedes-AMG
-developed 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8
found in the Vantage, assisted by the 48-volt integrated starter-alternator the three-pointed star calls EQ Boost. The thing is, there’s a bit of a problem with that.
Neither of the three variants of the 4.0-liter engine has seen application in a mid-engine car. To this effect, it’s hard to make a case for the M176 / M177 / M178
in the Aston Martin supercar, although Affalterbach might prove this hypothesis wrong.
According to an older report, the culprit could come in the form of a turbocharged V6
, but that’s somewhat underwhelming if you bear in mind the competition uses eight cylinders in this segment. Going back to Motoring’s take on what the future holds for the Aston Martin What’s-Its-Name, the Australian publication expects the EQ Boost-ed V8 to pack up to 600 kW, translating to 816 PS or 805 horsepower.
Whatever solution the Gaydon-headquartered automaker has in store for the Valkyrie
’s smaller brother, there’s no mistaking it will be a world-class supercar with the looks to kill and performance to thrill. A little bit of aerodynamic trickery inspired from the V12-powered hypercar could also make it quite a capable track tool.
On that note, Aston Martin poached three Ferrari employees
to make the 488- and 720S-rivaling supercar happen. With the Prancing Horse’s expertize, you can bet your sweet bippy that something special is in the pipeline.