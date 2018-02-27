autoevolution
 

Aston Martin “May Even Have One Or Two Surprises In Store” For Geneva

The countdown to the 88th Geneva Motor Show is ticking and ticking, with the doors to the Swiss get-together opening on March 6th, 2018. For Aston Martin, Geneva is the place where the British automaker will showcase its full lineup, and probably more.
All eyes are on the all-new Vantage, which will share the stage with the 2018 Vantage GTE World Endurance Championship challenger. The DB11 Coupe and DB11 Volante will be shown together for the first time according to Aston Martin, with the final exhibit coming in the form of Red Bull’s new RB14 Formula 1 car.

Also in Geneva, the Gaydon-based automaker will announce how great of a year 2017 has been for Aston Martin. To make a long story short, the financial results show that the £87 million profit was driven by a 58% improvement in sales volume, with 5,117 vehicles sold across the year, totaling £876 million in terms of revenue.

Although Aston Martin still has a lot to address before it can call the business sustainable, the fact of the matter is that the £87 million profit in 2017 is an upswing compared to the £163 million loss posted in 2016. And with the next-generation Vantage edging closer to the start of production, the situation will get a lot better.

Andy Palmer, chief executive officer of Aston Martin, “may even have one or two surprises in store” for the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. He went on to claim “this year’s Geneva Show promises to be extra special,” but what is Palmer on about? The Valkyrie hypercar still isn’t ready, nor is the RapidE electric sedan, nor the mid-engine supercar.

Based on the latest spy photos with and about Aston Martin, the DB11-based Vanquish could be one of the surprises in question. As for the other, a special edition of the Vantage isn’t too far-fetched. The all-new Vantage Roadster, on the other hand, is out of the question because test mules have yet to be spied by the carparazzi.

